Letters from the Beyond: From Father Antonio Ley to Cristina Rivadavia – Cartas desde el Más Alllá: Del Padre Antonio Ley para Cristina Rivadavia

Mrs. Cristina:

Please accept a hug of admiration and gratitude, on behalf of humanity. In today’s world, many examples like yours are needed, because most people only try to fill their stomachs and their pockets, without even glancing at the hungry and unclothed.

Your case has been making news, because you are such a good person.

But before continuing, allow me to tell you who I am: Benedictine priest Antonio Ley, a native of Germany, for many years, director of the La Trinidad boarding school in Maracay, Venezuela, with a capacity for 235 children in primary school. Most of the teachers were ordained priests or German Christian brothers, but a few Venezuelan teachers also worked with us.

All the graduates, who were thousands, have been excellent citizens. I am very proud of them. I am writing to you about your decision to invest in that town in your Dominican Republic, which has no schools or church, the eight million dollars that you won after divorcing from a baseball player. Now it will be very different, after you decided to work with a group of Benedictine priests and brothers on the matter.

And the idea seems wonderful to me: to build three school buildings around the church. The three schools will begin as primary schools, to later convert one into a secondary school and, finally, when necessary, the third into a university.

I believe that, divorced and all, against the Law of God, you have earned a place in Heaven.

The people of the town are very happy, because soon their children will not have to walk nearly an hour to get to their school, nor will they all have to walk the same distance to go to church.

With the Benedictines the schools and the church will go very well, we have credit for good administrators and good instructors.

In addition, the place will become a very important educational area, which will give a special character to your work. With three classrooms, from primary to university, I imagine that soon many students from all over the country and also from outside will come there. Then you will have to build a special hotel for students and visitors, which will give a special life to the town.

The founder of the International Red Cross, Henry Dunant, who has been in this Here that you call The Beyond for years, is happy with your decision, even though you had been advised to donate the money to that organization. He says that the work undertaken is excellent.

The Benedictines are dedicated to God and to work, however hard it may be and wherever it may be.

It will be successful, dear friend Cristina…

Hugs and blessinsgs,

Father Antonio.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Alllá

Del Padre Antonio Ley para Cristina Rivadavia

Doña Cristina:

Reciba un abrazo de admiración y de gratitud, en nombre de la humanidad. En el mundo de hoy día hacen falta muchos ejemplos como el suyo, porque la mayoría, solo trata de llenar su estómago y su bolsillo, sin dirigir ni una mirada hacia los hambrientos y los desnudos.

Ha sido muy sonado su caso, por ser tan buena gente.

Pero antes de seguir, le informo quién soy: El sacerdote benedictino Antonio Ley, nativo de Alemania, durante muchos años, director del colegio internado de La Trinidad, en Maracay, Venezuela, con cupo para 235 niños en la primaria. La mayoría de los profesores éramos, sacerdotes ordenados o hermanos cristianos alemanes, pero también trabajaban con nosotros unos cuantos profesores venezolanos.

Todos los egresados, que fueron millares, han sido excelentes ciudadanos. Estoy muy orgulloso de ellos. Le escribo, con motivo de su decisión de invertir en ese pueblo de su Dominicana, que no tiene escuelas ni Iglesia, los ocho millones de dólares, que le ganó en el divorcio al pelotero. Ahora será diferente, ya que usted ha decidido trabajar con un grupo de sacerdotes y hermanos benedictinos en el asunto.

Y la idea me parece maravillosa: Construir tres locales para escuelas alrededor de la Iglesia. Las tres escuelas comenzarán siendo primarias, para más tarde convertir una en secundaria y, finalmente, cuando sea necesario, la tercera en Universidad.

Creo que, divorciada y todo, pues, contra la Ley de Dios, se ha ganado el Cielo.

La gente del pueblo está muy feliz, porque pronto los niños no tendrán que caminar cerca de una hora para llegar a su escuela, ni todos igual caminata para ir a la Iglesia.

Con los benedictinos irán muy bien las escuelas y la Iglesia, tenemos crédito de buenos administradores y buenos instructores.

Además, el lugar se convertirá en un área educativa muy importante, que dará carácter especial a su obra. Con tres locales para clases, de primaria hasta Universitaria, me imagino que pronto acudirán ahí muchos estudiantes de todo el país y también de fuera. Entonces tendrá que construir un hotel especial para estudiantes, lo que dará una vida especial al pueblo.

El fundador de la Cruz Roja Internacional, Henry Dunant, quien hace años está en este Más Acá que ustedes llaman Más Allá, se siente feliz con su decisión, aún cuando le habían aconsejado a usted donar el dinero a esa organización. Dice él que la obra emprendida es excelente.

Los benedictinos estamos dedicados a Dios y al trabajo, por duro que sea y donde sea.

Será exitosa, amiga Cristina…

Abrazos y la bendición,

Padre Antonio.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5