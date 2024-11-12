The National Anthem Before the Games – El Himno Nacional Antes de Los Juegos

“I have never liked ice cream if it is not cold enough”… Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Tuesday and Wednesday, today and tomorrow are Mail Days. If you write to me, please do not forget to send your first and last name, plus the place where you write from. Thank you.

Iván Márquez, from Caracas, suggests that Dominican Cristina Rivadavia help schools in her country with the eight million dollars she had left after divorcing a baseball player.

Dear friend Ivo: Perhaps you are already aware that, on land donated by the government, in an abandoned town in the Dominican Republic, Cristina is going to build a church and three schools, which will be run by Benedictine priests.

Jesús Salcido, from Nogales says that Juan Soto should not be compared to Shohei Ohtani, regarding his fees, because the Japanese He is also a pitcher.

Dear friend Chucho: But Juan is younger, 26 to 30

Omar A. Lara A. from Naguanagua sent this message. “Dear Juan Vené: A cordial greeting from Naguanagua. I hope you are well, thanks to God who has blessed you greatly, and that you enjoy your determination and the way you have lived, overcoming the adversities of everyday life.

“I want to thank you and greet you for your writings, which you give us every day, full of passion for baseball, with humor, reflections, research, statistics and attached to the truth. You are direct and without restraint, virtues that very few in this blue sphere practice today. You are an example for all people on this planet called Earth. A hug. Omar A Lara A”.

Pedro L. Vargas, from Coro, asks: “Since when is the United States national anthem played before Major League games, and since when does the home plate umpire call Play ball to start the game?”

Dear friend PeEle: At the beginning of World War II, in 1939, with so many big leaguers at the front, following Bob Feller, the anthem was born, and it became a custom, not only in the Majors, but also in other sports and in other countries.

“Singing Play Ball” is a saying, not a reality. It is not sung, it is shouted, to authorize the game. It was used for the first time in 1846, by the New York Knickerbockers. It is equivalent to “Play!” or “You may play!”

Baudilio Lagos, from Palmira, Táchira, asks: “Why two Major Leagues and not one, and why designated in the American and not in the National?”

Dear friend Yiyo: You are three years late, in 2022 the designated hitter started in the National League. And there are two Leagues because the American League was founded in 1901 and the National League in 1876.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

El Himno Nacional Antes de los Juegos

“Jamás me han gustado los helados si no están bien fríos”… Yogi Berra.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los martes y miércoles, hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, por favor, no olvides enviar nombre y apellido, más el sitio donde me lees. Agradecido.

Iván Márquez, de Caracas, sugiere a la dominicana Cristina Rivadavia, ayudar escuelas de su país, con los ocho millones de dólares que le quedaron tras divorciarse de un pelotero. Amigo Ivo: Quizá ya estarás enterado de que, en terreno donado por el gobierno, en un pueblo abandonado de Dominicana, Cristina va a construir una Iglesia y tres escuelas, que manejarán sacerdotes benedictinos. Jesús Salcido, de Nogales dice que Juan Soto no debe compararse con Shohei Ohtani, para lo de sus honorarios, porque el japonés también es lanzador. Amigo Chucho: Pero Juan es más joven, 26 a 30 Omar A. Lara A. de Naguanagua envió este mensaje. “Estimado, Juan Vené: Un cordial saludo, desde Naguanagua. Espero te encuentres bien, gracias a Dios que te ha bendecido grandemente, y disfrutas por tu determinación, y la manera cómo has vivido, superando las adversidades del día a día. “Quiero darte las gracias y saludarte, por tus escritos, tanto que día a día nos regalas, llenos de pasión por el beisbol, con humor, reflexiones, investigación, estadísticas y apegado a la verdad. Eres frontal y sin cortapisa, virtudes que hoy muy pocos en esta esfera azul practican. Eres un ejemplo para todas las personas en este planeta llamado Tierra. Un abrazo. Omar A Lara A”.

Pedro L. Vargas, de Coro, pregunta: “¿Desde cuándo se oye el himno nacional de Estados Unidos antes de los juegos de Grandes Ligas, y desde cuándo el umpire de home canta play ball para comenzar el juego?” Amigo PeEle: Al comenzar la 11 Guerra Mundial, en 1939, con tantos bigleaguers en el frente, siguiendo a Bob Feller, nació lo del himno, y se hizo costumbre, no solo en Las Mayores, sino también en otros deportes y en otros países. Lo de “cantar Play Ball” es un decir no una realidad. No se canta, se grita, para autorizar el juego. Se usó por primera vez en 1846, por los Knickerbocker de Nueva York. Equivale a “¡A jugar, muchachos!” o “¡Pueden jugar!” Baudilio Lagos, de Palmira, Táchira, pregunta: “¿Por qué dos Grandes Ligas y no una y por qué designado en la Americana y no en la Nacional?”. Amigo Yiyo: Tienes tres años de atraso, en 2022 comenzó el designado en la Nacional. Y son dos Ligas porque la Americana se fundó en 1901 y la Nacional en 1876.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5