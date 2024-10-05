NYCFC With 3-2 Win Over FC Cincinnati, Remain In Hunt For 4th in the East (Plus 5 Stats)

NYCFC now has 51 points on the season, marking their seventh time in franchise history with 50 or more points in a given season - Image Credit: Ernesto Diaz/Latino Sports

HARRISON, NJ — The New York City Football Club pulled out a thrilling (and somewhat anxiety inducing) 3-2 win at “home” at Red Bull Arena over playoff bound FC Cincinnati, moving themselves closer to a possible first round at home as the season is nearing a close.

The team got the scoring underway early as 19 year old Mitja Ilenic picked up his first goal with NYCFC just 16 minutes in on a right footed shot just inside the left post for an early 1-0 score. Later surprise striker phenom Alonso Martinez scored his 15th of the year on a feed from Santiago Rodriguez for the 2-0 score.

At 2-1 in the 75 minute, Santi Rodriguez came up again with a penalty kick to give the club a 3-1 lead. Speaking of Rodriguez, props to him for sharing photographer Diego Abarca Blanch’s video on his PK on his IG Story of Santi’s goal.

After another lead cut by FC Cincinnati and a heavy 13 minutes of added time, NYCFC pulled out the 3-2 win against the Ohio club and with two games remaining on the season, stand at 47 points.

5 STATS

1) NYCFC as mentioned sits at 47 points with two games remaining on the season. With a win either Sunday against Nashville (their final home game of the season, again this time at RBA) or on the road in two weeks against CF Montreal the team will reach 50 points in a season for the seventh time in their 10 year history.



2) Santi Rodriguez’s king season continues. At 10 goals on the season, he is now four above his previous career high of six back in 2019 at Nacional.

3) Switching to Alonso Martinez for a minute, with his 15th goal of the season Martinez is now tied for 9th in the league in goals. Christian Benteke, the likely Golden Boot winner sits at 22.



4) Goalkeeper Matt Freese now stands at third place in save percentage at 75.6%. Brad Stuver of Austin is tops at 78.0%.



5) With their three goals NYCFC is now at 51 on the season, giving them more than 50 for the 7th time in their history. Their best season was 2019 at 63 while their worst in a full regular season was 2023 at just 35.

