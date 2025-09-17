OMG: José Iglesias returns to Citi Field

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — José Iglesias’s return to Citi Field yesterday was one of those rare moments in sports where emotion, respect, and reflection all collide a full-throated reminder of how much one player’s presence can ripple through a clubhouse, a fan base, and a season. The Mets rolled out a tribute video for Iglesias, aka Candelita on the microphone, before the Padres-Mets series opener Tuesday night, featuring a montage of his gritty plays, infectious energy, and leadership in 2024.

A Homecoming Worthy of Praise

Back under the lights at Citi Field, Iglesias stood in the midst of cheers and video highlights, the noise swelling in acknowledgment not just of what he did on the field, but who he was off it. The fans stood, many with arms raised, honoring the Cuban infielder’s contributions. It was clear: this was more than a ceremonial nod. It was gratitude.

Reflecting on the 2024 Season

To understand why this tribute landed so deeply, you have to rewind to the 2024 Mets. Iglesias joined a team that had tumbled out of the gate — an 0-5 to start and in so doing became something of a glue piece. His slash line was strong (.337/.381/.448 as a Met) and his glove work, baseball IQ, and clubhouse presence added intangible strengths when it felt like the season could go south.

On the field: Iglesias delivered timely hitting, solid defense, and veteran stability. Those moments where a hit gets you out of a jam, or a play in the field quiets the opposition, those are the plays that don’t show up in box scores but which matter — and Iglesias supplied several.

Off the field: His approach, humility, work ethic, and support for younger players gave the team character. He wasn’t just a roster slot; he was someone people looked to. When teams battle through ups and downs, they need guys who steady the ship. Iglesias was one of those.

Momentum builder: As the Mets clawed out of their poor start and marched toward the postseason (and eventually an NLCS berth), Iglesias was part of what constructed that momentum. Every clubhouse needs voices and performances that say: “We still believe,” and Iglesias often felt like he was doing exactly that.

What Yesterday Meant — And What It Signals

For Iglesias, the tribute was likely bittersweet — pride in what was, mingled with a sense of gratitude, maybe a tinge of longing. For fans, it was a chance to celebrate someone who helped shape one of their more meaningful seasons in recent memory. And for the Mets franchise, it was a way of saying: culture and character count.

Contributions aren’t just in home runs or flashy catches; they’re also in the way someone carries themselves, helps others, and lifts the team when the stakes are large.

Yesterday at Citi Field reminded everyone of that. Iglesias’s impact in 2024 wasn’t just in the stats it was in the moments in between, the leadership that often goes unseen until you miss it, and the collective belief he helped sustain. That’s what got him a tribute and that’s what makes his return so touching.

