On An Iceberg Of His Own: Alonso Becomes Mets’ All-Time Home Run King

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — From getting selected in the second round of the 2016 MLB Draft by the New York Mets to becoming the franchise’s all-time home run king, the Polar Bear is now on an iceberg of his own.

History was made by Pete Alonso Tuesday night in Queens as the 30-year-old surpassed franchise legend Darryl Strawberry on the Mets’ all-time home run list—icing a 387-foot third inning frozen rope off of Braves’ right-handed starter Spencer Strider for his 253rd career homer.

As soon as Alonso connected on a first-pitch fastball for a two-run opposite field blast to the bullpen, lifting New York’s lead to 5-1, Citi Field’s crowd of 39,748 roared in applause, which followed with “Pete Alonso” chants and hugs from his teammates and coaches outside the Mets’ dugout soon after he crossed home plate.

The Polar Bear, a fan-favorite and true-professional dedicated to his craft, smiling from ear-to-ear during his home run trot, was then given a well-earned curtain call from the fans.

A historic moment for all in the building, Mets fans, the organization, and Alonso, who’s shown day-in and day-out he genuinely loves the game and city of New York. A script he couldn’t even draw up—becoming a MLB franchise’s all-time home run king in its home ballpark against a division rival.

“As a kid, you don’t really think that it’s in the realm of possibility to be a franchise home run leader,” said Alonso of the historic feat after the Mets’ 13-5 win, where he later homered again for his 254th of his career. “You just don’t, you just want to get to the big leagues and give it your best…

To have that opportunity, it’s a wild dream, to be honest and it’s really special.”

Just six or so months ago back in February, many in the baseball industry did not see this day coming for Alonso in an orange and blue uniform, as he was initially seeking a long-term deal on the free agent market. Nonetheless, his camp, led by mega-agent Scott Boras, after lengthy negotiations with the Mets, ultimately came to an agreement of a two-year/$54 million deal, included with a player opt out after this season.

All signs indicate Alonso, boasting a .880 OPS on the year with 28 home runs and 96 RBI over 119 games played, will trigger the player option and become an unrestricted free agent.

“I love the city of New York,” he said in the postgame. “I love this fanbase. It’s been great. The business is the business side, if they choose to go in another direction. For me, it’s been an absolute treat and pleasure here.”

When asked how many homers he could record as a Met if he was to remain in Queens for the long-term, he replied, “There’s only one way to find out.”

No matter the outcome, Alonso will forever be attached to the Mets and its history as the franchise’s story cannot be told without including the Polar Bear, the new all-time home run king in Queens.

