Catching Up With J.C. Escarra

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — New York Yankees’ J.C. Escarra is ready for any challenge that comes his way. The latest was a demotion back to Triple-A, after waiting nine years to make his MLB debut.

The Cuban-American catcher didn’t sulk; he stayed ready, like he always does, and was recalled by the Yankees on Sunday, August 10th, lasting in the minor leagues for 11 days.

Escarra, 30, got his first game action since he was recalled yesterday, Tuesday, August 12th, against the Minnesota Twins at Yankee Stadium.

During batting practice, hours before first pitch, Escarra spoke to Latino Sports.

“I used it as an opportunity and reset to work on things down there,” he said on getting sent down to Triple-A.

“I’m ready to do whatever the team wants me to do. Whether it’s catch a few innings, pinch hit, or be a good teammate and help my guys on the bench.”

Escarra caught a few innings in the Yankees’ 9-1 win over the Twins and had an RBI groundout in one at-bat. He has had the opportunity to catch several productive Yankees’ pitchers this season, behind the plate for a team-high five shutouts. He caught two scoreless innings yesterday for Tim Hill and Yerry De Los Santos.

“I put most of the credit on the pitchers and all of the work we do together to build that good chemistry.”

Additionally, Escarra has been an excellent framer and has framed four runs, which is tied for seventh among MLB catchers.

In 209 innings behind the dish this year, he has recorded a fielding percentage of .987 and zero passed balls with one saved run while his fielding value is two runs above average.

There have also been good moments offensively, such as a walk-off sacrifice fly against the San Diego Padres on May 7th, and his first career home run against the Toronto Blue Jays on April 27.

His season stats are two home runs, 11 RBI, and an OPS of .630 in 84 at-bats.

Many players in similar positions can draw inspiration from Escarra’s story in the Bronx. It could be a minor leaguer stuck in a system, or a player in an Independent League, or even another country. You never know who might be willing to give you a chance.

“I want to be an example to these kids to never stop believing because you never know what could happen,” he said. “And to my friends and family back in Hialeah, thank you for all of the love and support, it doesn’t go unnoticed, especially in the Latino community.”

The biggest moment of his season took place off the field with the birth of his child, J.C. Escarra III, on June 26th.

“That has completely changed my life and is the most important thing to be by far,” Escarra said. “He is my whole world.”

Escarra’s world went from almost being completely out of baseball to being a catcher for one of the premier franchises in all of sports, the New York Yankees.

