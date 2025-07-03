The Yankees Have Another Aaron Judge – Otro Aaron Judge Tienen los Yankees

Since everyone is crazy, being sane these days is crazy… Caso Cerrado

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Among the records that seem unbeatable, appears that of utility man John Miller. Do you remember which one it is?

The Answer: On September 27, 2025, it will be 56 years since John Miller, with the Dodgers, hit the last home run of his big league career in the last game of his career. Three years earlier, on September 17, 1966, with the Yankees, he had hit the only other home run of his career, in his major league debut.

Only two home runs in the first and last at-bats of his time in the major leagues. How do they overcome this?

Bob Melvin Remains with the Giants

The renowned manager, Bob Melvin, will continue with the Giants in 2026, as the organization exercised the contract option offered to him. The 63-year-old boss has a record of 1,642 wins against 1,547 losses in his 22 seasons, with the Mariners, 2003-2004; the Diamondbacks, 2005-2009; the Athletics, 2011-2021; the Padres, 2022-2023; and the Giants since last year. He has been voted Manager of the Year three times.

-o-o-o-

If you have health, food, a roof over your head, and a loving family… believe me: you have it all… Anonymous.

-o-o-o-

To Bat in Denver!

Denver, the home of the Rockies, has traditionally been hitter-friendly. Since 1993, when that team was inaugurated, big leaguers have been happy when they play there.

And Christian Walker, 34, the Astros’ first baseman, now has a good story to tell: During a stint in Houston, he had three hits in 20 at-bats, but then the team went to Denver, and the slugger got hits in his first three home plate appearances.

The Best Outfielder Pairing

The Yankees are preparing to place two outfielders and great hitters side by side. Aaron Judge’s story is well-known; and now, coming to the spotlight is 24-year-old Spencer Jones, who was just called up to Triple-A and has been with the big league team in two spring training sessions. A great hitter in the minors, both in terms of contact and power…

-o-o-o-

It’s better to be alone in this world than to have a family that doesn’t love you… Anonymous.

Thanks to life, that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

beisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Otro Aaron Judge Tienen los Yankees

Como todo el mundo está loco, ser cuerdo hoy día es una locura… Caso Cerrado.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Entre los récords que parecen imbatibles, aparece el del utility, John Miller. ¿Recuerdas cuál es?

La Respuesta: El 27 de septiembre de éste 2025, hará 56 años que John Miller, con los Dodgers, en el último juego de su carrera, disparó el último jonrón de su vida de bigleaguer. Hacía tres años, 17 de septiembre de 1966 con los Yankees, había sacado el único otro cuadrangular de su carrera, en el juego de su debut en las Mayores.

Solo dos jonrones en el primero y en el último turnos de su paso por las Grandes Ligas. ¿Cómo hacen para, superar esto?

Sigue Bob Melvin con los Gigantes

El notable manager, Bob Melvin, continuará con los Gigantes en 2026, porque la organización hizo válida la opción que les ofrecía el contrato. El jefe, de 63 años, tiene récord de 1,642 victorias frente a 1,547 derrotas, en sus 22 temporadas, con Marineros, 2003-2004; Diamondbacks, 2005-2009; Atléticos, 2011-2021; Padres, 2022-2023 y Gigantes desde el año pasado. Tres veces ha sido elegido El Mánager del Año.

-o-o-o-

Si tienes salud, comida, un techo y una familia que te quiere… créeme: lo tienes todo... Anónimo.

-o-o-o-

¡A Batear en Denver!

Denver, la casa de los Rockies, ha sido, tradicionalmente, favorable a los bateadores. Desde 1993, cuando fue inaugurado ese equipo, los bigleaguers son felices cuando juegan allá.

Y Christian Walker, de 34 años, primera base de los Astros, tiene ahora una buena historia qué contar: En una permanencia en Houston, bateó tres hits en 20 turnos, pero entonces fue el equipo a Denver y el slugger conectó hits en sus primeras tres apariciones en el home-plate.

La Mejor Pareja de Outfielders

Los Yankees se preparan para ubicar a dos outfielders y grandes bateadores, uno al lado del otro. La historia de Aaron Judge es muy conocida; y ahora viene a millón, Spencer Jones, de 24 años, quien acaba de ser subido a Triple A y ha estado con el equipo grande en dos entrenamientos primaverales. Gran bateador en las menores, tanto en contacto como en poder…

-o-o-o-

Es mejor estar solo en este mundo, que tener una familia que no te quiera… Anónimo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5