2025 National League Starting All-Star Shortstop With An All-Star Night

FLUSHING, NY — The 2024 National League LatinoMVP Francisco Lindor is headed to Atlanta for the 2025 All-Star Game.

Receiving the news on Wednesday just minutes before game two of a split-admission doubleheader between the Brewers and Mets at Citi Field—Lindor, 31, of Caguas, Puerto Rico—now has five overall trips to the Mid-summer classic in his career, as this year marks his first appearance as a Met and first as an ASG starter.

Prior to game two of the doubleheader, where the Mets coincidentally held a special promotional giveaway of a Lindor Puerto Rico-themed jersey, the NL LatinoMVP in 2024, and AL LatinoMVP in 2016, was slashing .257/.325/.451 on the season with 16 home runs, 44 RBI and 13 stolen bases.

The worldwide announcement made on ESPN around 7:00PM ET/4:00 PM PT must have sparked a fire under the four-time Silver Slugger as he blasted his 17th homer of the season in the bottom of the second inning; a solo-shot off of Milwaukee’s right-hander Jacob Misiorowski after a Brandon Nimmo grand slam to successfully go back-to-back and lift New York’s lead to 5-0.

That was just the beginning of Lindor’s All-Star night, recording a total three hits—the solo-HR, a one-run single in the home frame of the sixth and a double in the eighth to drive in Travis Jankowski.

“I appreciate you guys, much love,” said Lindor in an on the field interview with SNY’s Steve Gelbs after the 7-3 win in front of the fans who waited for the final out as well as submitted their votes to get him to Atlanta for the 2025 ASG. “I can’t wait to go and represent all of you guys. The whole Mets organization and my family. This is on you guys, you guys voted for me. You guys made me an All-Star. I try to put up a good show here, but you guys made me an All-Star, so much love and much respect. My teammates helped me a lot and my coaches as well.”

“And Katia (Lindor’s wife), my girls (Kalina Zoé and Amapola Chloé) and my boy (Koa Amani) too, we’re going to Atlanta. We’re All-Stars. We did it, thanks to you guys. Much love, much love.”

