There’s Only One Latino with 3,000 Ks in MLB – Hay Un Solo Latino con 3,000 Ks en MLB

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – There are now 20 pitchers on the short list of those who have recorded 3,000 or more strikeouts in the Major Leagues. Thirty-seven-year-old left-hander Clayton Kershaw reached the milestone the day before yesterday with the Dodgers against the White Sox, when, going 1-2, he left Vinny Capra with no chance in the sixth inning. It was his third strikeout of the game…

** Kershaw has thrown pitches to home plate in 2,781 1/3 innings…

** Among the 20 in history, only one is a native of Latin America, Dominican professor Pedro Martínez…

** Here are the members of the group, inaugurated by Walter Johnson in 1923 (*still active):

1. Nolan Ryan: 5,714; 2. Randy Johnson: 4,875; 3. Roger Clemens: 4,672; 4. Steve Carlton: 4,136; 5. Bert Blyleven: 3,701; 6. Tom Seaver: 3,640; 7. Don Sutton: 3,574; 8. Gaylord Perry: 3,534; 9. Walter Johnson: 3,515; 10. *Justin Verlander: 3,468;11. *Max Scherzer: 3,412;12. Greg Maddux: 3,371;13. Phil Niekro: 3,342;14. Fergie Jenkins: 3,192;15. Pedro Martínez: 3,154;16. Bob Gibson: 3,117;17. Curt Schilling: 3,116;18. CC Sabathia: 3,093;19. John Smoltz: 3,084;20. Clayton Kershaw: 3,000…

** Kershaw, a Texan, has earned $307,201,142 in his 18 seasons, all with the Los Angeles club; and has a record of 216-94, 2.51…

** José Altuve, at 35 years old, is flying toward 3,000 hits, already with 2,315, in his fifteenth season. Craig Biggio is the Astro with the most hits, 3,060…

** However, José fears that being part of the team that used television to steal signs in 2017 could prevent him from being inducted into the Hall of Fame… Tomorrow is a different day; We’ll see!!…

** Pitcher Luis Ortiz, of the Indians, a 27-year-old native of Petromacori, was removed from the roster without pay. He is the subject of an investigation by Major League Baseball. They did not reveal what he is accused of…

** In Cleveland, they also placed 26-year-old Venezuelan shortstop Gabriel Arias, from La Victoria, on the injured list. But there is no fracture…

(En Español)

Hay un Solo Latino con 3,000 Ks en MLB

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Ahora son 20 los pitchers en la reducida lista de quienes han logrado tres mil o más strikeouts en Grandes Ligas. El zurdo, Clayton Kershaw, de 37 años de adad, alcanzó la cifra anteayer con Dodgers, frente a los Medias Blancas, cuando en 1-2, dejó sin chance a Vinny Capra en el sexto inning. Fue su tercer fusilado del juego…

** Kershaw ha tirado para home en 2.781 innings y un tercio…

** Entre los 20 de la historia, hay solo uno nativo de Latinoamérica, el profesor dominicano, Pedro Martínez…

** He aquí los del grupo, inaugurado por Walter Johnson, en 1923 (* aún activos):

1. Nolan Ryan: 5,714; 2. Randy Johnson: 4,875; 3. Roger Clemens: 4,672; 4. Steve Carlton: 4,136; 5. Bert Blyleven: 3,701; 6. Tom Seaver: 3,640; 7. Don Sutton 3,574; 8. Gaylord Perry: 3,534; 9. Walter Johnson: 3,515; 10. *Justin Verlander: 3,468; 11. *Max Scherzer: 3,412; 12. Greg Maddux: 3,371; 13. Phil Niekro: 3,342; 14. Fergie Jenkins: 3,192; 15. Pedro Martínez: 3,154; 16. Bob Gibson: 3,117; 17. Curt Schilling: 3,116; 18. CC Sabathia: 3,093; 19. John Smoltz: 3,084; 20. *Clayton Kershaw: 3,000…

** Kershaw, quien es texano, ha cobrado en sus 18 temporadas, todas con el club de Los Ángeles, 307 millones 201 mil 142 dólares; y tiene récord de 216-94, 2.51…

** José Altuve, a los 35 años de edad, vuela hacia los tres mil hits, ya con 2.315, en su décima quinta temporada. Craig Biggio es el Astro con más hits, 3,060…

** No obstante, José teme que haber sido parte del equipo que utilizó televisión para robar señas en 2017, podría impedirle su elevación al Hall de la Fama… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!…

** El lanzador, Luis Ortiz, de los Indios, petromacorisano, de 27 años, fue sacado del roster sin sueldo. Es objeto de una investigación por Major League Baseball. No revelaron de qué lo acusan…

** En Cleveland también mandaron a la lista de los lesionados al shortstop, venezolano, de La Victoria, Gabriel Arias, de 26 años, quien se dañó un tobillo. Pero no hay fractura…

