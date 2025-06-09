Perhaps This Rivalry Has Been Revisited

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — This is a storied sports rivalry between the Yankees and Red Sox, perhaps not the intensity it was when Hall of Famers Pedro Martínez and David Ortiz made Boston proud. Or when Hall of Famers Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera were known as “The Evil Empire” of the Yankees under manager Joe Torre.

Regardless this is Yankees-Red Sox in the Bronx, now with Aaron Judge who leads in just about every offensive category. And the Red Sox with Rafael Devers, a new generation of young players looking to create another dynasty up in Boston.

And of course the Yankees (39-25) with a nice first place lead in the AL East, the Red Sox (32-35) trying to stay afloat and chasing for something to play for in October. Still a rivalry and even fans of both teams know a series between two storied baseball franchises has significance.

But the Red Sox in the Bronx were the better team. They took two of three including a Sunday evening finale, 11-7. Judge with a 43rd career multi-home run game, fourth this season and tied the late Lou Gerhig for third on the all-time Yankees list. His 23 home runs and .396 batting average is the only player in modern history to produce that production in a team’s first 64 games.

Runs tell the story. The last two games the Red Sox combined for 21 against a Yankees pitching staff that usually contains an opposing lineup. But in reality, the Red Sox could be a team that rivals the Yankees before this concludes in late September, then folks we can say the rivalry has been revisited just like the old days.

“They had their hitting shoes on tonight,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone about the Red Sox, “They beat us this weekend. Off to Kansas City and then to Boston and get our guys back on track.”

“I was a little surprised of the record,” Judge admitted being on a list with Gerhig. “Any time you get mentioned with those legends, it’s quite an honor. But it would’ve been sweeter to talk about it after a win. Every play with the Red Sox it’s going to be a series like this back-and-forth. It’s baseball.”

Both teams came into the series tied sixth in runs and batting average. Devers hit his 30th career home run against the Yankees in the finale, same for Judge vs. the Red Sox. Carlos Rodón (2021 NL LatinoMVP Pitcher of the Year) had not given up two home runs first since May 10 at Sacramento vs. the A’s, including a three-run homer from former Yankee Carlos Narváez as the Red Sox batted around with a five-run 6th inning and the 7-3 lead.

“Should do better,” Rodón said about a four-seam fastball that Narváez hit to left and a two-run home run from Kristian Campbell to right in the Red Sox fifth. “They did some damage and took advantage of it.”

Of course home runs at Yankee Stadium, after all this was Yankees-Red Sox, just like it once was. Years have past, two teams still believe this is a rivalry though not as intense. But when a pitcher like Rodón loses the zone a team like the Red Sox is capable of two huge innings. It was also the first loss for Rodón (8-4) since mid-April.

“He (Narváez) put together some good at-bats,” said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. “Went the other way, worked the count and he pulled it in the air and that was a huge one for us.”

Said Narváez, “Definitely huge for us. For all of us. Everybody sees what we’ve been through the last couple of weeks, battling, going through tough moments. This series was huge for us. Every time we play against the Yankees it’s something special.”

He is now on the other side of this rivalry, another one of the fraternity that has played for both teams. Again not the intensity of the past but still Yankees-Red Sox. A momentum builder, the Red Sox believed they needed to make a move in early June with all the struggles trying to get something going.

The baseball world has always said Yankees-Red Sox was special. Indeed it has always presented drama, fans of both teams want a win more than their respective team. They meet again next weekend up in Boston and of course the rivalry is revisited again.

But this time after the Red Sox took two of three in the Bronx perhaps there is more meaning to the rivalry.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

