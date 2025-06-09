Letters from the Beyond: From Mark ‘The Bird’ Fidrych to Curbin Burnes – Cartas desde el Más Allá: De Mark ‘The Bird’ Fidrych para Curbin Burnes

My dear Cur:

I understand your spirits must be down, because the situation is nothing to celebrate. I know you, because in this More Here, which you call The Beyond, we know everything. And not being able to deliver for the Diamondbacks the way you like to, gets you down.

You were winning your game 3-1 against the Nationals when you had to leave the field due to elbow pain. And this weekend, they announced that you will undergo Tommy John surgery, so you won’t pitch until April or May of next year.

All this, when they signed you in Arizona for six seasons and $210 million.

You were having a very good season, 3-2 with a 2.66 ERA and 63 strikeouts in 11 starts.

Take it easy, my friend Cur. You know that most pitchers get injured because the constant strain on the arm is very intense.

Now there’s that miraculous Tommy John procedure, made possible in 1974 by surgeon Frank Jobe, who later also came up with a shoulder surgery for pitchers performed for the first time on Orel Hershiser. These procedures are routinely practiced now. And they’re wonderful.

You’re going to end up better than you’ve been. I mean, always one of the most notable in the Major Leagues.

By the way, when I joined the Tigers in 1976, I finished the season 19-9, with a 2.34 ERA, the best ERA in the American League, and won Rookie of the Year honors. They called me The Bird because a friend publicly told me I looked like Big Bird from Sesame Street. From then on, every review called me Fidrych The Bird.

Bn 1977, I was already feeling pain in my elbow, but I didn’t pay much attention to it. I enjoyed the popularity for my good previous season and because fans and company, have lots of fun with me for fixing the mound and talking to the ball.

But after 1980, I couldn’t pitch anymore. They offered me surgery, but I wanted to be with my family, and since I liked the farm life, I decided that with what they had paid me in Detroit over the five years, $330,000, I could buy a farm and work it myself.

It was my death sentence. On April 13, 2009, I was driving my tractor on my land when it overturned. I died in that accident at the age of 54.

I had a happy life. I was lucky.

Well, my friend Cur: Take care, and we’ll celebrate the many good seasons awaiting you in the Major Leagues.

I love you lots, just like the Diamondbacks…

Mark.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Cartas desde el Más Allá

De Mark ‘The Bird’ Fidrych para Curbin Burnes

Mi estimado Cur:

Comprendo que tus ánimos estarán bajos, porque la situación no es para celebrar. Te conozco, porque en este Más Acá, que ustedes llaman Más Allá, lo sabemos todo. Y no poder cumplirle a los Diamondbacks como lo deseas, te pone contra el suelo.

Ganabas tu juegos 3-1, frente a los Nationals, cuando tuviste que abandonar la acción por dolores en el codo.Y este fin de semana, anunciaron que te someterán a la cirugía Tommy John, por lo que no lanzarás hasta abril o mayo del año próximo.

Todo, cuando te han de firmado en Arizona, para seis temporadas por $210 millones.

Estabas en muy buena campaña, con 3-2, efectividad de 2.66 y 63 strikeouts en 11 apertura.

Calma, amigo Cur. Ya sabes que la mayoría de los lanzadores se lesionan, porque el esfuerzo constante del brazo es muy intenso.

Ahora existe la milagrosa operación Tommy John, inventada en 1974 por el cirujano Frank Jobe, quien también inventó después la operación de los hombros de los pitchers y la inauguró con Orel Hershiser. Esas intervenciones se practican en esta época casi a diario. Y son maravillosas.

Vas a quedar mejor de lo que has sido. O sea, siempre de los más notables en Grandes Ligas.

Por cierto, cuando llegué a los Tigres, en 1976, terminé la temporada, con 19-9, 2.34, la mejor efectividad de la Liga Americana y gané el título de Novato del Año. Me llamaban El Pájaro, porque un amigo me dijo públicamente que me parecía al Big Bird, de Sesame Street. Desde entonces, en todas las reseñas me llamaron El Pájaro Fidrych.

Ya en 1977, sentía dolores en el codo, pero no le puse mucha atención. Disfrutaba de la popularidad por mi buena temporada anterior y porque me celebraban mucho que yo arreglara la lomita y le hablara a la pelota.

Pero después de 1980, no pude lanzar más. Me ofrecieron la operación, pero yo quería estar con mi familia y, como me gustaba la vida del campo, decidí que con lo que me habían pagado en Detroit en los cinco años, 330 mil dólares, podía comprar una finca y trabajarla yo mismo.

Fue mi sentencia de muerte. El 13 de abril de 2009, manejaba mi tractor por mi terreno, cuando se me volcó. Morí en ese accidente, a los 54 años de edad.

Tuve una vida feliz. Fui afortunado.

Pues sí, amigo Cur: Cuídate, y celebraremos muchas buenas temporadas tuyas en Grandes Ligas.

Te quiero tanto, como te quieren los Diamondbacks…

Mark.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5