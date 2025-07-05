Queens Takes Charge: Mets Clinch Subway Series Win As Yanks’ Swoon Continues 

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

FLUSHING, NY — The New York Mets roared back into prominence on Saturday at Citi Field, sealing a commanding 12–6 victory over the Yankees to clinch the Subway Series. With back to back wins and standout performances across the diamond, the Mets have firmly seized momentum in Queens. Meanwhile, the Yankees, now mired in a sixth straight loss, are forced into a critical rethink if they want to salvage their season.

Mets Deliver a Blowout

Brandon Nimmo electrified early, launching a grand slam in the first inning and setting the tone alongside starter Frankie Montas.

Pete Alonso continued his tear, crushing two homers and inching closer to franchise legend Darryl Strawberry’s record.

Manager Carlos Mendoza celebrated the all out effort: “It’s been electric,” he shared, crediting the team’s resilience and chemistry a far cry from earlier slumps.

Yankees’ All‑Out Implosion

Pitching woes exposed by Carlos Rodón, who surrendered seven runs (six earned) over five innings, were compounded by shaky defense, including two critical errors. The chaos reached peak absurdity when Aaron Judge, between innings, was accidentally struck in the face by a throw from Anthony Volpe, shattering sunglasses and bleeding, though he impressively returned to play.

Judge, visibly frustrated, remarked, “We’re our own worst enemy right now. It’s on us to lock in and stop the bleeding.” Adding intrigue to the narrative, Volpe who’s hit just .175 with runners in scoring position and is enduring a pronounced slump managed a solo homer but flopped in a crucial late at‑bat.

Yankees’ Road to Redemption

Sharpen Bullpen & Rotation – With Clarke Schmidt sidelined and Rodón shaky, the Yankees urgently need reliable arms and should consider adding bullpen reinforcements.

Reignite Offense – Currently hitting a dismal .175 with RISP, the lineup must pivot from powerful arms to situational hitting and consistency.

Renew Mental Fortitude – The message from Yankees’ manager Aaron Boone of distraction free focus is key. Enduring the slump demands tone setting from veterans like Judge.

Headed into Sunday

Saturday’s loss sets the Yankees up for a demoralizing sweep, while the Mets ride high. With all eyes on Sunday’s finale, it’s a pivotal moment: will the Yankees break the funk or further embolden their rival?

In this city of dreams, the Mets are suddenly the ones commanding the spotlight. And the Yankees? They need to urgently find answers both on the field and in the locker room if they’re to recapture early season promise and avoid collapsing in Queens.

