Why Journalists Didn’t Elect Parker to the HOF – Por Qué los Periodistas no Eligieron a Parker al HOF

Dave The Cobra Was Entangled in a Tremendous Drug Scandal

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – “Magallanes for the whole world!”, shouted Temístocles Meleán, better known as Temis Mele, on the radio instead of using a loudspeaker. His voice, a true Zulia native, was adored by the people of Magallanes.

The famous journalist Carlos Ortega, in his column in El Nacional, wrote that Magallanes was “black power,” and the term became popular, referring to a large group of black sluggers imported from the United States. Parker was the most notable of them.

Several Venezuelan presidential candidates declared themselves Magallanes fans in their electoral campaigns, seeking the votes of the vast number of fans of the currency.

The nickname The Cobra arose because Parker, with his green eyes, seemed to have a face like that snake.

Dave The Cobra Parker, a native of Magallanes, died of Parkinson’s disease, one month and one day before Sunday, July 27th, when he will be inducted into the Cooperstown Hall of Fame via the Classic Era Veterans Committee, just like Dick Allen.

And elected by the Major League Baseball Writers Association of America, Billy Wagner, CC Sabathia, and Ichiro Suzuki will also occupy niches in the famous hall this time.

When Parker first played for Magallanes, in the 1974-1975 championship, he had been in the majors with the Pirates for two years.

Because he was called up by the Pittsburgh team in 1973 to replace Roberto Clemente in right field, who had died in the plane crash on the night of December 31, 1972.

On that occasion, I went to Valencia to interview Parker, surprised that a 23-year-old young man, with such immense baseball talent and capable of taking Clemente’s place, would play winter baseball, risking injury or fatigue, which would affect his career in the United States.

When I asked him why he was going to play with Magallanes, he said:

“My dream has always been to own a house. And what Magallanes will pay me for the championship will complete the down payment on the one I want to buy. That’s why I’m here.”

Parker was earning just $55,000 per season in Pittsburgh at the time. That was the salary at the time.

But he was such a good player that the Pirates made him the first player to earn a million dollars per season in 1979, with a five-year contract until 1983.

And then misfortune struck. Young Parker, along with a good group of baseball stars, became addicted to cocaine, so they no longer wanted him in Pittsburgh and released him.

The Reds signed him in 1985. He later also played for the Athletics, Brewers, Angels, and Blue Jays.

In his 19 seasons, he earned $12,080,000.

The Cobra returned to Magallanes for the 1976-77 and 1982-1983 tournaments.

Dave Parker’s cocaine use began when he was at his peak as a player and continued into the 1980s. He testified in the 1985 Pittsburgh drugs investigations.

Parker admitted he had been using the drug since 1979, the year the Pirates won the World Series against the Orioles. He said he quit in 1982 because he felt his abilities were declining.

In 1985, Parker was one of the big leaguers who testified in Pittsburgh’s drug investigations, which became an international scandal with major headlines.

In addition to Parker, the following were also sanctioned: Dale Berra, Keith Hernandez, Enos Cabell, Vida Blue, and Lee Mazzilli. They were forced to undergo detoxification programs and allocate a percentage of their salaries to drug prevention. After overcoming his addiction, La Cobra returned to baseball. He played in the Majors until 1991.

Parker was married first to Stella Miller, then to Kellye Crockett, from February 14, 1984, shortly before purchasing his home. He had six children and grandchildren.

Note: Next weekend, Billy Wagner, one of three, will be elected to the HOF by journalists.

Note: Next weekend, Billy Wagner, one of three, will be elected to the HOF by journalists.

(En Español)

Por Qué los Periodistas no Eligieron a Parker al HOF

Dave ‘La Cobra’, Estuvo Enredado en Tremendo Escándalo por Drogas

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP WIRE) – “¡Magallanes para todo el mundo!”, gritaba por radio, en vez de perifonear, Temístocles Meleán, más conocido como Temis Mele, cuya voz, muy zuliana, era adorada por los magallaneros.

El famoso periodista, Carlos Ortega, en su columna de El Nacional, escribió que Magallanes era “el poder negro” y se popularizó el término, que aludía a un buen grupo de sluggers negros, importados de Estados Unidos. Parker era el más notable de ellos.

Varios candidatos presidenciales de Venezuela, se declararon magallaneros en sus campañas electorales, para buscar los votos de la inmensa multitud de amantes de la divisa.

El apodo de La Cobra, surgió porque Parker, con sus ojos verdes, parecía tener la cara como la de esa culebra.

Dave La Cobra Parker, un magallanero de abolengo, murió, víctima del Parkinson, a un mes y un día del domingo 27 de este julio, cuando será elevado al Hall de la Fama de Cooperstown, vía Comité de Veteranos de la Era Clásica, igual que Dick Allen.

Y elegidos por la Major League Baseball Writers Association of America, también ocuparán esta vez nichos en el famoso templo, Billy Wagner, CC Sabathia e Ichiro Suzuki.

Cuando Parker fue por primera vez a jugar con Magallanes, en el campeonato 1974-1975, hacía dos años que había llegado a las Mayores con los Piratas.

Porque fue llamado en 1973 por el equipo de Pittsburgh, para que sustituyera en el right field a Roberto Clemente, quien había muerto en la tragedia aérea, durante la noche del 31 de diciembre de 1972.

En aquella oportunidad, fui a Valencia para entrevistar a Parker, sorprendido de que un joven de 23 años, con tan inmensas condiciones para el beisbol, capaz de ocupar el sitio de Clemente, fuera a jugar beisbol invernal, exponiéndose a una lesión o al cansancio, lo que afectaría su carrera en Estados Unidos.

Cuando le pregunté por qué iba a jugar con Magallanes, dijo:

“Mi sueño siempre ha sido tener casa propia. Y lo que me pagará Magallanes por el campeonato, completará la cuota inicial de la que quiero comprar. Por eso estoy aquí”.

Parker cobraba entonces en Pittsburgh, apenas 55 mil dólares por temporada. Eran los honorarios de la época.

Pero fue tan buen pelotero, que los Piratas lo convirtieron en 1979, en el primero en cobrar un millón de dólares por campaña, y con contrato de cinco años, hasta 1983.

Y entonces surgió la desgracia. El joven Parker, junto con un buen grupo de estelares del beisbol, se envició en la cocaína, por lo que no lo quisieron más en Pittsburgh y lo dejaron libre.

Lo firmaron los Rojos, en 1985. Y más tarde también vistió los uniformes de Atléticos, Cerveceros, Angelinos y Blue Jays.

En sus 19 temporadas, cobró 12 millones, 80 mil dólares.

La Cobra regresó al Magallanes para los torneos, 1976-77 y 1982-1983.

La historia del consumo de cocaína de Dave Parker, comenzó cuando estaba en su mejor momento como jugador y continuó hasta los años 80s. Testificó en los juicios por drogas de Pittsburgh en 1985.

Parker admitió que consumía la droga desde 1979, año cuando los Piratas les ganaron la Serie Mundial a los Orioles. Dijo que había dejado ese vicio en 1982, porque sintió que sus facultades iban en descenso.

En 1985, Parker fue uno de los bigleaguers que, en Pittsburgh, testificaron en los juicios por consumo de drogas, lo que fue un escándalo internacional con grandes titulares.

Además de Parker, fueron sancionados: Dale Berra, Keith Hernández, Enos Cabell, Vida Blue y Lee Mazzilli. Los obligaron a someterse a programas de desintoxicación y a destinar un porcentaje de sus salarios a la prevención del consumo de drogas. Superada la dependencia, regresó La Cobra al beisbol. Jugó hasta 1991 en las Mayores.

Parker estuvo casado, primero con Stella Miller, después con Kellye Crockett desde el 14 de febrero de 1984, poco antes de comprar su casa. Tuvo seis hijos y nietos.

Nota: El próximo fin de semana, Billy Wagner, uno de tres, elegido al HOF por los periodistas.

Nota: El próximo fin de semana, Billy Wagner, uno de tres, elegido al HOF por los periodistas.

