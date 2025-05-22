Recap from 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards in New York City

Image Credit: The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS)

By Ashley Scharge

NEW YORK, NY — The 46th Annual Sports Emmy Awards took place in the Big Apple of New York City earlier this week on Tuesday night, May 20th. Hosted by popular comedian and actor Roy Wood Jr., the Lifetime Achievement Award went to award-winning producer David Hill of FOX Sports. Lady Gaga won her first-ever Sports Emmy Award for her work on the submission: “Hold My Hand,” ahead of Super Bowl LIX in the Music Direction category.

NBC/Peacock’s coverage of the 2024 Olympic Games received ten wins, including an outstanding live Special Championship Event, and two to Steven Spielberg for producing and writing the “Land of Stories” opening. Outstanding Personality winners included NBA legend Charles Barkley for studio host analyst, NFL icon Peyton Manning for event analyst, and broadcasting star Joe Davis for play-by-play.

Some notable presenters included the FOX Sunday football crew of Curt Menefee, Terry Bradshaw, Jimmy Johnson, Howie Long and Jay Glazer. Other presenters of note, Kenan Thompson, Scott Van Pelt, Charlssa Thompson, Greg Olsen Lauren Shehadt, Jamie Erdahl, Carolta Vizmanos, Lauren Scott and Anason Carter.

The thrilling ceremony presented Sports Emmy Awards in 47 categories, including Outstanding Live Special and Live Series, Four Documentary categories, journalism, Public Service Content, Esports Coverage, Outstanding Studio Host, Event Analyst and Emerging On-Air Talent.

