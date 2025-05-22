Good Mexicans in Action MLB 2025 – Buenos Mexicanos en la Acción MLB 2025

Since the breast surgeons appeared, the flat ladies ladies disappeared… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: Who wrote: “Baseball is beautiful. The highest expression of art. Baseball combines the perfect harmony and magnificence of ballet with the drama and ingenuity of children.”

The Answer: The commissioner of baseball, from February 8, 1969, to September 30, 1984, Bowie K. Kühn.

-o-o-o-

** Baseball fans in Mexico are very excited about the successful 2025 campaigns of Isaac Paredes, Randy Arozarena, Javier Assad, Alejandro Kirk, Ramón Urías, and Omar Cruz. I’m getting news simultaneously from Culiacán and Mérida, Yucatán…

** Luis Arráez could be traded to the Red Sox in an emergency trade. Manager Alex Cora is convinced he’d be sensational with his hits and at first base, replacing the injured Tristón Casas…

** José Altuve is returning to second base for the Astros. His left-field experiment didn’t work out…

** The Mets will host Memorial Day on Monday, May 26, at 2:10 p.m., one of the most emotional ceremonies of the year. It will be Memorial Day for the Military Heroes of the Union. That afternoon, at 4:10 p.m., a game is scheduled with the visiting White Sox of Pope Leo XIV…

-o-o-o-

Almost all presidents are in search of money. But there have been two different ones: Pepe Mujica, because he was born poor and wanted to die the way he did, poor, and Donald Trump, because he was born a multimillionaire and now, without having taken a single dollar from the State, has 4.8 billion dollars, and of those dollars… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

** Next Friday, the 30th, will mark 90 years since Babe Ruth retired from baseball, as a player. He had hit his last home run, his 714th, a few days earlier, on the 20th, already in a Boston Braves uniform…

** Phillies reliever José Avarado, from Zulia, suspended for doping, needs a good head and to shave off his horrible beard…

-o-o-o-

From the sea, the grouper, and from the land, the lamb… A typical saying.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, online at: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Buenos Mexicanos en la Acción MLB 2025

Desde que aparecieron los cirujanos tetánicos, desaparecieron las damas sintéticas… La Pimpi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: ¿Quién escribió: “El beisbol es precioso. La máxima expresión del arte. El beisbol combina la armonía perfecta y la magnificencia del ballet, con el drama y la ingenuidad de los niños”.

La Respuesta: El comisionado del beisbol, desde el ocho febrero de 1969 hasta el 30 de septiembre de 1984, Bowie K. Kühn.

-o-o-o-

** La gente del beisbol en México muy emocionada, por la buena campaña 2025 de Isaac Paredes, Randy Arozarena, Javier Assad, Alejandro Kirk, Ramón Urías y Omar Cruz. Me lo informan, a la vez, desde Culiacán y desde Mérida, Yucatán…

** Luis Arráez podría pasar a los Medias Rojas en un cambio de emergencia. El mánager, Alex Cora, está convencido de que sería sensacional con sus hits y en primera base, por el lesionado Tristón Casas…

** José Altuve regresa a la segunda base los Astros . No funcionó su experimento por el left-field…

** Los Mets van a presentar el lunes 26 de mayo, a las 2:10 de la tarde, cuando se celebrará el Día de la Recordación, una de las ceremonias más emotivas del año. Será El Día del Recuerdo a los Héroes Militares de la Unión. Esa tarde, a las 4:10, está fijado juego con los Medias Blancas del Papa Leo XIV, de visita…

-o-o-o-

Casi todos los Presidentes de países, lo son en busca de dinero. Pero ha habido dos diferentes: Pepe Mujica, porque nació pobre y quería morir como murió, pobre, y Donald Trump, porque nació multimillonario y ahora, sin haberle quitado ni un dólar al Estado, tiene cuatro mil 800 millones y de dólares… Joseph McKadew.

-o-o-o-

** El viernes de la semana que viene, el 30, se cumplirán 90 años del retiro del beisbol, como pelotero, de Babe Ruth. Había conectado su último jonrón, el 714, unos días antes, el 20, ya con el uniforme de los Bravos de Boston…

** El relevista zuliano de los Phillies, José Alvarado, suspendido por doparse, necesita una buena cabeza y rasurarse la horrible barba…

-o-o-o-

Del mar el mero y de la tierra el cordero… Dicharacho castizo.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, en: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5