MLB Players’ Weekend Returns This August

Weekend Will Be Centered Around Players’ Off-Field Interests, Charitable Efforts, and the People Who Have Helped Them Throughout Their Baseball Journey

Building on its successful return in 2024, Major League Baseball today announced that Players’ Weekend will be back in 2025 for a second consecutive year. Scheduled for the weekend of August 15-17, Players’ Weekend will showcase players’ backstories and bring attention to the other aspects of their lives that are important to them, including charitable causes.

The 2025 themes for Players’ Weekend will be consistent with last year and will be celebrated throughout the weekend. They include:

Off-Field Interests: Showcasing players’ passions and interests off the field.

Causes: Focusing on charitable and community initiatives that are important to players.

Appreciation: Celebrating the people who helped them on their path to the Major Leagues.

During the weekend, players will get the chance to bring these themes to life through personalized bats and cleats during the games. Players will also be wearing their numbers on the side of their existing game caps. The custom equipment and player stories will be featured and amplified through game presentation elements in-stadium, broadcast enhancements with media partners, and the release of social media content and more. Once the weekend concludes, players will have the opportunity to auction off their custom bats and cleats on MLB.com/Auctions to benefit charities of their choice.

From a social media standpoint, Players’ Weekend in 2024 garnered 74.5 million total impressions and 2.4 million engagements. The three-day event also registered a 30 percent overall boost in MLB related conversation compared to the same timeframe in 2023.

The weekend will conclude with the Little League Classic presented by New York Life, live from Williamsport, PA where the New York Mets take on the Seattle Mariners on ESPN Sunday Night Baseball.

For more information and examples from last year’s Players’ Weekend please visit MLB.com/PlayersWeekend.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports