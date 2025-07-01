Rosters announced for the 2025 All-Star Futures Game

Image Credit: MLB

National League Squad Features Five 2024 First-Round Picks, Including Number Three Overall Selection Charlie Condon of the Colorado Rockies; For Second Consecutive Year, 2023 Third Overall Pick Max Clark of the Detroit Tigers Headlines American League Roster; Nine of MLB Pipeline’s Top 22 Overall Prospects Featured on Futures Game Rosters; 42 of the 50 Roster Selections Appeared on Spring Breakout Rosters in March; Tickets Available Now for Full Day of All-Star Saturday Events at Truist Park on July 12th

Rosters for the 2025 All-Star Futures Game were announced earlier today on MLB Network. The 26th edition of the Futures Game will be played at 4:00 p.m. (ET) on Saturday, July 12th at Truist Park in Atlanta, and will be followed by the 2025 All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Geico. The Futures Game will air exclusively live on MLB Network and simulcast on MLB.TV, MLB.com and in the MLB App with Melanie Newman (play-by-play), Yonder Alonso (analyst), Jonathan Mayo (analyst) and Sande Charles (reporter) on the call.

Major League Baseball, in conjunction with MLB Pipeline, Baseball America and the 30 Major League Clubs, selected the 25 players named to each team. Each Major League organization is represented and players from all player development leagues were eligible to be selected. Complete Futures Game rosters, prospect analysis and rankings can be found at MLB.com/pipeline.

The NL Futures squad is headlined by five first-round picks from the 2024 MLB Draft, including Colorado’s Charlie Condon, who was the number three overall selection and the 2024 USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award winner. In addition, the NL roster features San Diego’s Leo De Vries, who is currently ranked as the third-best prospect in all of Baseball according to MLB Pipeline rankings. Condon is ranked as Colorado’s top overall prospect while coming in at number 23 on the overall list across the Majors. He is joined by five fellow first round draft picks on the NL roster, including St. Louis’ JJ Wetherholt (7th overall, 2024); Pittsburgh’s Konnor Griffin(9th overall, 2024); Philadelphia’s Andrew Painter (13th overall, 2021); Carson Benge (19th overall, 2024) of the New York Mets; and Arizona’s Slade Caldwell (29th overall, 2024). Additionally, Washington’s Marquis Grissom Jr. is featured on the NL roster as his father manages the AL squad across the diamond.

On the AL side, the 2023 Draft’s third overall selection Max Clark, who is MLB Pipeline’s top-ranked Detroit Tigers prospect and the number seven overall prospect in the Majors, is featured on the roster for a second consecutive year. Clark is joined by 10 other first round draft selections, including Kansas City’s Frank Mozzicato (7th overall, 2021); Braden Montgomery (12thoverall, 2024) of the Chicago White Sox; Seattle’s Harry Ford (12th overall, 2021) and Jurrangelo Cijntje (15th overall, 2024); Baltimore’s Enrique Bradfield Jr. (17th overall, 2023); Toronto’s Trey Yesavage (20th overall, 2024); Minnesota’s Kaelen Culpepper (21st overall, 2024); Noah Schultz(26th overall, 2022) of the Chicago White Sox; George Lombard Jr. (26th overall, 2023) of the New York Yankees; and Houston’s Brice Matthews (28th overall, 2023).

Other highlights of the Futures Game rosters include:

Among the 50 players named to the Futures Game, 42 participated in Spring Breakout this past March.

Nine of MLB Pipeline’s top 22 overall prospects were selected to Futures Game rosters.

The teams feature a combined 17 former first round picks (11 AL; 6 NL), including nine players chosen in the opening round of the 2024 Draft; one first-round compensation pick; four Competitive Balance Round A selections; seven second round selections; three third round picks; two sixth round picks; one seventh round pick; one 11 th round selection; one 13 th round pick; and one 15 th round selection.

round selection; one 13 round pick; and one 15 round selection. The two squads combine for 13 internationally-born players representing six different countries and territories outside the 50 United States. The Dominican Republic is represented by five players, followed by three players from Venezuela, two players from Canada, and one each from the Bahamas, Cuba and Panama.

Eight players who have participated in Development Programs led by MLB and USA Baseball are featured on the Futures rosters, including Enrique Bradfield Jr. (States Play); Harry Ford (DREAM Series); Marquis Grissom Jr. (Elite Development Invitational, DREAM Series, Breakthrough Series, States Play); LuJames Groover (Breakthrough Series); CJ Kayfus (States Play); George Lombard Jr. (Hank Aaron Invitational); Brice Matthews (Breakthrough Series & Commissioner’s Cup); and Braden Montgomery (Breakthrough Series, Hank Aaron Invitational, DREAM Series). In addition, Jurrangelo Cijntje was a participant in the Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) Program.

The Minor League Baseball Umpires who will work the All-Star Futures Game are Triple-A Umpire Charlie Welling (home plate); Double-A Umpire Elliott Melton (first base); Triple-A Umpire Bryan Van Vranken (second base); and Double-A Umpire Jared Duerson (third base). All four umpires will be on the field for the T-Mobile Home Run Derby on Monday, July 14th. In addition, two of the four umpires will be assigned to the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Geico.

The 2025 All-Star Futures Game, which is scheduled for seven innings, will once again feature a National League vs. American League format, which was introduced in 2019 following 20 years of U.S. vs. World matchups. Last year in Arlington, the NL earned a 6-1 victory, led by home runs from Drake Baldwin and Larry Doby Most Valuable Player Award-winner Cam Collier. With the victory, the NL now holds a 3-1-1 advantage under the AL vs. NL format. Among all previous Futures Game participants, 86.5% have gone on to play at least one Major League game, while 250 total players thus far (21.4%) have been selected to play in at least one Major League All-Star Game.

A pair of former Atlanta Braves legends will be featured as managers with Hall of Famer Chipper Jones leading the NL Futures team, while two-time All-Star Marquis Grissom manages the AL Futures team. Among those serving as coaches at the Futures Game are a decorated list of former Major League All-Stars and Braves legends, including Mark DeRosa, Johnny Estrada, Tim Hudson, Andruw Jones, Ryan Klesko, Nick Markakis, Hall of Famer Fred McGriff and Dale Murphy. The full coaching staffs for the AL and NL Futures Teams can be seen on the rosters below.

Single day tickets for All-Star Saturday on July 12th are now available at allstargame.com/saturday. Tickets for All-Star Saturday include access to both the Futures Game and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game. Tickets are also available now at allstargame.com for the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile at Truist Park on Friday, July 11th, and for Capital One All-Star Village at Cobb Galleria from July 12th-15th.

MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 15th); Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 14th); All-Star Saturday featuring the All-Star Futures Game and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Geico (July 12th); the MLB Draft presented by Nike (July 13th-14th); the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile (July 11th); and Capital One All-Star Village (July 12th-15th). The 95thMidsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and TDA Sports; and worldwide by partners in more than 200 countries. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States. ESPN Radio will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game, while Univision will provide Spanish language coverage on radio. MLB Network and MLB.com will also provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, including ticket information and updates, please visit allstargame.com and follow @MLB on social media.

