Royal Sweep: Judge and Yankees Locked In

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — The Yankees are playing good baseball and their 4-3 victory resulting in three-game series sweep over the Royals Wednesday evening in the Bronx was attributed to their captain Aaron Judge.

And when Judge hits home runs, the Yankees win (5-0). But it has been more than the best hitter in baseball that led them to sweeping the Royals, a rematch of their 2024 American League Division Series. It was the return of starter Clarke Schmidt, bullpen efficiency, and defense.

But when Judge was in the on-deck circle in the seventh inning, it was the captain again, a go-ahead home run that delivered. The 43,700 fans at Yankee Stadium erupted after his blast to the right-center bullpen, Judge of course will always be their captain.

Basically this was supposed to be a Yankees team and lineup with a different complexion as Juan Soto bolted across town to the Mets. But the Yankees still have Judge and that matters. His seven home runs are tied for second in baseball, leads the league in batting average, on base percentage, and slugging.

During the week, Soto created a buzz. He said hitting behind Judge was a difference to his not so good auspicious start. That contributed to the storylines. But that’s another story because the Yankees have Judge and when he gets to the plate, it makes a difference.

Three hits on the night shows Judge is locked in and indication the Yankees will have more late game situations to get another win. This home run may have been a preclude for the reigning American League MVP.

But to Judge it’s not always about his ability. He has never made this to be his team, and says it’s getting guys ahead of him on base to score. And to Judge, it was always a team effort during his tenure with the Yankees.

“Just trying to get on base, see what magic we can get into,” Judge said about the home run and three-hit game. “Trying to use the whole field. It’s going out just hitting the ball and getting on base. Anytime you can take a series it helps going into the road trip. I want to get on base. I gotta touch first base that’s my job.”

The win culminated a Yankees’ 4-2 homestand, losing two-of-three to the San Francisco Giants. They hit the road for three-game series at Tampa Bay and Cleveland.

Also the Yankees got a major boost to their starting rotation, Schmidt tossed 5-⅔ innings allowing three runs including a run scoring single to Salvador Pérez in the first inning, A boost of 73 pitches, four hits, striking out two. Starters Luis Gil (right lat strain) and Marcus Stroman (left knee inflammation) are sidelined.

Schmidt’s first start was certainly a boost. The Yankees came into the season with possibly the best rotation in baseball, that is until injuries hit ace Gerrit Cole (Tommy John surgery), Gil, and the delayed start for Schmidt, who threw 21 pitches in the first inning.

“I’m very thankful, very blessed to just be able to go out there again,” Schmidt said. “Just being able to get back in there the environment. Always have high expectations for myself. We lost some big guys with Gerrit, hard to replace and Gil is expected back. Obviously hard to replace. I have to step up. The whole rotation has to step up. My job is to go out there and be consistent every five days and step up.”

The boost also came from a Yankees bullpen that delivered again, 3.1 scoreless innings. Right hander Fernando Cruz recorded his first career save with 2.0 scoreless innings and has not allowed an earned run in seven of his eight appearances this season. Yankees relievers have not allowed an earned run over their last 17.0 innings pitched.

“I’ve never seen so many good hitters take really bad swings against that pitch,” said manager Aaron Boone about the effective changeup that Cruz has perfected when asked about his first career save.

Said Cruz about his approach, “Most important thing is to get ahead. Most important thing the bullpen got to rest. We won the game. It meant a lot to me to win games in special situations. One run game, six outs, it couldn’t be better for me.”

And the defense, Cody Bellinger with a highlight catch of the young season in right field. A ninth inning potential tying run on second base prevented and culminated a sweep.

Boone said he never saw Judge so locked in and was on everything. On another cold night in the Bronx, the Yankees were the hot team. They got a little of everything.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – (X): @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

