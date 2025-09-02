Seattle Sounders set Leagues Cup, club attendance records vs. Inter Miami

Seattle Sounders FC set two attendance records during Sunday’s Leagues Cup final, welcoming 69,314 fans to Lumen Field for their 3-0 tournament-clinching win over Inter Miami CF.

The match shattered the previous Leagues Cup single-game attendance record of 50,675, which was set in July 2024 when the San Jose Earthquakes beat Chivas Guadalajara in penalty kicks after a 1-1 draw at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.