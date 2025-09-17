Seth Lugo honored with 2024 American League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year Award

Image Credit: Kansas City Royals/MLB

KANSAS CITY, MO — Kansas City Royals’ Seth Lugo was presented with his 2024 American League LatinoMVP Starting Pitcher of the Year Award at Kauffman Stadium prior to Wednesday night’s game against the Seattle Mariners by Latino Sports’ Julio Pabón and Julian Guilarte. Voted on by the Latino Sports Writers and Broadcasters Association, the LatinoMVP Awards are the oldest and most prestigious awards earned by Latin MLB athletes dating back to 1990.

Over the last 35 years, many former and current big leaguers have compared the LatinoMVP to a “Latin Grammy of Baseball,” with votes being made by members of the LSWBA each year and celebrated the following season during Hispanic Heritage Month.

Lugo’s extraordinary award was created by Maz Adams, one of Latino Sports’ exclusive artists who does a splendid job in crafting six-out-of-the-eight LatinoMVP awards given to each year’s LatinoMVP award recipients. You can learn more on Maz and his rare artwork at @mazadamsart on Instagram and on his personal website at mazadamsart.com.

Fully embracing his family roots, Lugo, 35, of Shreveport, California, is 25% Puerto Rican thanks to his paternal grandfather. The right-hander pitched for Team Puerto Rico in the 2017 World Baseball Classic and helped them finish second place to Team USA.

Additionally Lugo along with every Puerto Rican player that played for Team Puerto Rico (AKA Los Rubios) received a special caricature art piece from renowned artist, John Pennisi. The award was not only for being the only team that went undefeated until they lost the final game, the 2017 WBC Championship to Team USA, but also because the pride and joy they brought to the entire island nation of Puerto Rico that was devastated by Hurricane Maria.

The Royals relied on Lugo to help push them into the postseason in 2024 and he delivered with a 16-9 record, which was the best on the team. He also lead the team in innings (206.2) and had the lowest ERA among starters at 3.00. His strikeout pitches in his extensive arsenal were also working with a career-high 181. Lugo had a such a strong season that earned him a nod to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game for the first time and finished second in the AL Cy Young Award.

Lugo was happy to receive this honor as this was the perfect achievement for him after missing out on the Cy Young and successfully transitioning from a reliever to s a starter. He has been in MLB for 10-years, making his MLB debut with the New York Mets in 2016 as a reliever. Lugo, winning the 2019 National League LatinoMVP Relief Pitcher of the Year Award, left New York and signed a one-year deal with the San Diego Padres for the 2023 season. He then inked a three-year deal, $45 million dollar contract with the Royals heading into the 2024 season.

Moreover, Lugo (8-7, 4.25 ERA with 125 strikeouts in 2025 across 26 starts), is currently sidelined with a low back strain dating back to September 4th. The Royals rewarded him with a two-year extension over the summer that is worth $46 million with a performance based vesting option for 2028.

As long as his health is in order, Lugo could be in play to return to Team Puerto Rico for the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports