A man who laughs at everything is because he despises everything. A woman who laughs at everything is because she has beautiful teeth… Enrique Jardiel Poncela.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Fridays to Remember: On this day, Sunday, September 19, 1954, the Athletics played for the last time at Shibe Park in Philadelphia. On Monday the 20th, they went on tour, and by the start of the 1955 season, they were settled in Kansas City. Philadelphia and Kansas City were the first and second of five home sites for that team. Then, Oakland, Sacramento, and they will move to Las Vegas in 2028.

-o-o-o-

A Book With Nothing About Baseball

In cahoots with my friend, Daniel Rojas Rivero, we are going to circulate a book that has little to do with baseball. It’s more than 250 pages of humor, jokes, and nonsense. Look what Daniel wrote:

“The cheerful book titled, If You Laugh, You Live, is the healthy, tried-and-tested recommendation of Juan Vené, who at 96 years old, well lived and laughed at, remains active and cheerful, sharing his wit and what amuses him through his daily column, Juan Vené en la Pelota.

“Now, Juan adds this humorous book, where he presents jokes, anecdotes, curious situations, real or fictional, and a selection of stories from various eras, to make us laugh; without concessions to political correctness, even with the use of those words discarded for being flawed or downright bad.

“A book to read, laugh, and live.”

Thanks, Dano: This volume will be a great Christmas gift, very affordable, and available on Amazon. I’ll let you know when it’s available.”

-o-o-o-

The worst day spent is the one during which you haven’t laughed… Nicolás Chamfort.

-o-o-o-

** The Red Sox have won 11 games this year, leaving the visitors on the field. The latest victim, the Athletics, in 10 innings…

** Major League Baseball decided not to hold the two Yankees-Blue Jays games in London this year. There wasn’t enough time to convert London (Olympic) Stadium into a baseball field…

-o-o-o-

Lucky is the man who laughs at himself, because he will never lack something to laugh about… Habit Bourguiba.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

