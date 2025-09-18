Carlos Delgado, Carlos Beltrán and José Reyes Reflect on Latino Representation

FLUSHING, NY — At the New York Mets’ 2025 Alumni Classic earlier this month at Citi Field, franchise legends Carlos Delgado, Carlos Beltrán, and José Reyes reunited to reflect on what it meant to play in New York—a city rich with Latino culture and passion for baseball.
The Amazin’ trio spoke on the pride of representing their home countries, the impact of Latino fans in the stadium and watching from home, and how Latino representation shaped their careers as well as the Mets’ legacy.
Latino Sports was on-site to capture these moments and celebrate the lasting bond between Latino players and the fans who supported them every step of the way.
