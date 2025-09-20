A Perfect Mess, Instead of a Column – Un Perfecto Desorden, en Vez de la Columna

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – A while ago I started calculating how much it cost me to be serious and bitter, compared to living a life of laughter even when there’s no joke… It cost me the same: nothing… Well, if I die, it will be from laughter.

-o-o-o-

María Cristina

wants to govern me,

and I go along with it,

I go along with it,

because I don’t want

people to say

that María Cristina

wants to govern me…

(By Ñico Saquito).

-o-o-o-

Is a ring a small anus?

Is the Nostalgic Club not what it used to be?

What’s with the bipolar bear sometimes being cold, sometimes not, and sometimes he is?

Why are nuns’ periods so punctual?

Why does the letter M think the letter W is upside down?

Remember Ño Leandro’s Tacamajaca?

-o-o-o-

Gentlemen’s Dreams:

** To have the lovers your wife thinks you have.

** To have the money your kids think you have.

** To be as good in bed as you think you are.

** To be as handsome as your mom thinks you are.

-o-o-o-

On the Phone:

“Ma’am, could you ask Samuel if they gave us homework at the University?”

“Oh, my friend! Samuel died this morning.”

“And he didn’t say if they gave us homework?”

-o-o-o-

Another Caller:

“Dear friend Maria, I’m devastated!… My husband went out yesterday to buy rice and hasn’t returned… What do you advise?”

“Cook spaghetti.”

-o-o-o-

More, Via Phones:

“Imagine, girl, last night I was looking for my cell phone with the flashlight of my cell phone.”

“Oh, really?… How silly! And where was the cell phone?”

-o-o-o-

“We, who suffer from laziness, go to Heaven or do they send someone for us?”

-o-o-o-

An old lady arrives at the pharmacy and asks:

“Here you can see the doctor prescribed me pills for making love.”

“Oh, no, ma’am: What this prescription says is ‘Paracetamol,’ just look.”

-o-o-o-

“My love: I always want to live next to you.”

“That sounds great to me. But I don’t know if my neighbor wants to sell his house.”

-o-o-o-

The drunk arrives home in the early morning and finds his wife exhausted. Then he loudly protests:

“Very nice. The lady here sleeping, and there I was, dancing with strangers!”

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Un Perfecto Desorden, en Vez de la Columna

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hace tiempo me puse a sacar la cuenta de lo que me costaba andar serio, amargado, en comparación con vivir riendo aunque no haya chiste… Me costaba lo mismo: nada… Pues, si me muero, será de risa.

María Cristina

me quiere gobernar,

y yo le sigo

le sigo la corriente,

porque no quiero

que diga la gente

que María Cristina

me quiere gobernar…

(De Ñico Saquito).

-o-o-o-

¿Por qué el Papa es “EL” Papa y la papa es “LA” papa?

¿Por qué el Papa es Prelado y la papá está pelada?

¿Un anillo, es un ano pequeño?

¿Desganado es un campo sin toros ni vacas?

¿El Club de los Nostálgicos ya no es como era en aquellos tiempos?

¿Cómo es eso de que el oso bipolar a veces tiene frío y a veces no, y a veces sí?

¿Por qué es tan puntual el período de las monjas?

¿Por qué la letra M cree que la W está bocarriba?

¿Recuerdas la Tacamajaca de Ño Leandro?

-o-o-o-

Sueños de Caballeros:

** Tener las amantes que tu esposa cree que tienes.

** Tener el dinero que tus hijos creen que tienes.

** Ser tan bueno en la cama como tú mismo crees que eres.

** Ser tan guapo como tu mamá cree que eres.

-o-o-o-

Por Teléfono:

“Señora, ¿puede preguntarle a Samuel si en la Universidad nos pusieron tarea?”

“¡Ay, amigo!, Samuel murió esta mañana”.

“¿Y no dejó dicho si pusieron tarea?”

-o-o-o-

Otro Telefónico:

“¡Querida amiga María, estoy desolada!… Mi marido salió ayer a comprar arroz y no ha regresado… ¿Qué me aconsejas?”

“Que cocines espaguetis”.

-o-o-o-

Más, Vía Teléfonos:

“Imagínate, chica, anoche estaba buscando el celular con la linterna del celular”.

“¡Ah, ¿sí?… ¡Qué tonta!. ¿Y dónde estaba el celular?

-o-o-o-

“Nosotros, los que sufrimos de flojera, ¿vamos al Cielo o nos vienen a buscar?”

-o-o-o-

Una viejecita llega a la farmacia y solicita:

“Aquí puede ver que el médico me recetó pastillas para hacer el amor”.

“Oh, no señora: Lo que dice esta receta es `Paracetamol´, vea usted”.

-o-o-o-

“Amor mío: quiero vivir a tu lado”.

“Me parece muy bien. Pero no sé si mi vecino quiere vender su casa”

-o-o-o-

El borracho llega a su hogar de madrugada y encuentra a la esposa rendida. Entonces protesta a gritos:

“¡Muy bonito. La señora aquí durmiendo y uno bailando con desconocidas por ahí!”.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5