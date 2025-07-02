Starters announced for the 2025 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

Image Credit: Simon Lindenblatt and Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Major League Baseball’s leading vote-getter Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees will be joined in the AL All-Star lineup by MLB home run leader Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, rookie shortstop Jacob Wilson of the Athletics, and a trio of players from the AL-leading Detroit Tigers, while the National League’s leading vote-getter Shohei Ohtani will highlight the NL starting lineup alongside his MLB-best Dodgers teammates Freddie Freeman and Will Smith, outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. of the host Atlanta Braves and a pair of Chicago Cubs outfielders. The AL and NL starters for the 2025 MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard on Tuesday, July 15th at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia were unveiled earlier this evening on ESPN during the 2025 All-Star Starters Reveal presented by PRO SPIRIT following the conclusion of Phase 2 voting this afternoon.

The second phase of voting, which gave fans the opportunity to vote for the starting position players at the 2025 Midsummer Classic, featured the top two vote-getters at each position (and the top six outfielders in the NL; next four outfielders in the AL after Judge) in each League based on vote totals from Phase 1, which ran from June 4th-26th.

Judge earned his seventh fan-elected start and has now won fan elections in five consecutive seasons. The two-time AL MVP is just the third Yankees player ever with at least seven fan elections, joining Hall of Famers Derek Jeter (9) and Dave Winfield (7). Judge will be joined in the AL outfield by Tigers teammates Riley Greene and Javier Báez. Greene, who made his Midsummer Classic debut last season, is a fan-elected starter for the first time in his career. Báez, now a three-time All-Star, received his third fan-elected starting assignment after winning NL fan elections at second base in 2018 and at shortstop in 2019.

Together, Greene and Báez join Magglio Ordoñez (2007), Chet Lemon (1984), Ron LeFlore (1976) and Rusty Staub (1976) as Tigers outfielders to earn a fan-elected start, and they become the second pair of Tigers outfielders to earn a starting assignment in the same season along with LeFlore and Staub in 1976. In addition, it marks the third time in four seasons that the starting AL outfield will feature teammates, following Judge and Giancarlo Stanton (2022), and Judge and Juan Soto (2024).

Raleigh picked up his first career All-Star selection and becomes Seattle’s first-ever fan-elected starting backstop. The 28-year-old is Seattle’s first fan-elected starter overall since Nelson Cruz was voted the starting designated hitter for the 2015 Midsummer Classic. Overall, Raleigh became the ninth different Mariners player to garner a fan-elected starting assignment (30th selection in total), joining Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr. and Edgar Martinez; 2025 Hall of Fame Inductee Ichiro Suzuki; Alex Rodriguez; Bret Boone; Robinson Canó; Cruz; and John Olerud. Wilson becomes just the second different A’s shortstop to earn a fan election, joining Bert Campaneris (1973-75). The 23-year-old, who was the sixth overall selection in the 2023 Draft, is the first-ever rookie shortstop to win a fan election and will be just the second rookie in All-Star history to start at the position, joining Baltimore’s Ron Hansen, who started both editions of the 1960 All-Star Game. Wilson is joined up the middle of the AL infield by Gleyber Torres of the Tigers, who has received his third All-Star selection (also 2018-19) and first career fan election in his first season with Detroit.

The 28-year-old native of Venezuela joins Lou Whitaker (1984-86) and Placido Polanco (2007) as Detroit second basemen to earn fan elections.

Rounding out the AL infield is Vladimir Guerrero Jr. of the Toronto Blue Jays and José Ramírez of the Cleveland Guardians. Guerrero picks up his fifth All-Star selection, his second consecutive fan election, and his fourth fan election in five seasons to join Hall of Famer Roberto Alomar and José Bautista as the only Blue Jays with four fan elections. Ramírez received his seventh All-Star assignment, his second straight fan election, and his fourth career fan election overall to become the first player in franchise history to claim four fan elections, surpassing the three fan elections by Sandy Alomar Jr. and Kenny Lofton.

In addition, Ramírez joined Hall of Famers George Brett (11), Wade Boggs (10), Cal Ripken Jr. (5) and Brooks Robinson (4), as well as Alex Rodriguez (6) as AL third basemen with at least four fan elections.

Baltimore Orioles designated hitter Ryan O’Hearn rounds out the AL starting lineup with his first career All-Star selection. The 31-year-old joins Nelson Cruz (2014) as the only Baltimore designated hitters to earn a fan election. The Orioles have now claimed a total of 46 fan elections since fan balloting returned in 1970, trailing only the Yankees (75) and Boston Red Sox (59) among AL clubs.

In the NL, Ohtani claimed his fifth career All-Star selection and will make his fifth consecutive fan-elected start at the Midsummer Classic as a designated hitter (2021-23 in the AL; 2024-25 in the NL). Freeman is now an All-Star for the ninth time in his career and a fan-elected starter for a fifth time, including the second time in three years (also 2018-21, 2023). The 2020 NL MVP, who spent the first 12 years of his career with the Braves and made five All-Star Games with Atlanta, is already one of only two Dodgers first basemen to win a fan election along with Steve Garvey (1974-80). Smith earned his third consecutive All-Star selection and his first fan-elected starting assignment to become the third Dodgers catcher to win a fan election, joining Hall of Famer Mike Piazza (1994-97) and Russell Martin (2007).

Acuña led NL outfielders in Phase 2 voting to pick up his fifth All-Star selection and fifth fan election after earning fan-elected starting assignments in four straight All-Star Games from 2019-23. With his fifth fan election, Acuña matched Hall of Famer Hank Aaron and Dale Murphy for the most in franchise history.

Acuña is joined in the NL outfield by Cubs teammates Pete Crow-Armstrong and Kyle Tucker. The 23-year-old Crow-Armstrong will make his first trip to the Midsummer Classic, while Tucker, an All-Star in the AL from 2022-24, receives his fourth trip to the Midsummer Classic and first career fan election. The Cubs now have a fan-elected starting outfielder for the first time since Dexter Fowler during their 2016 World Series-winning season, and the duo of Crow-Armstrong and Tucker is the first pair of Cubs outfielders to win starting assignments together since Alfonso Soriano and Kosuke Fukudome in 2008.

Joining Freeman in the NL infield will be second baseman Ketel Marte of the Arizona Diamondbacks, shortstop Francisco Lindor of the New York Mets and third baseman Manny Machado of the San Diego Padres. Marte notched his third All-Star selection, second consecutive starting assignment, and third fan election overall (also 2019) to become the first D-backs player ever with three fan elections.

In addition, he is the first NL second baseman to win consecutive fan-elected starting assignments since Chase Utley claimed five straight from 2006-10. Lindor will make his fifth trip to the Midsummer Classic and his first in the NL after making four straight AL All-Star Teams with Cleveland from 2016-19. The 31-year-old earned his first career fan election and became the first Mets shortstop to win a starting assignment since José Reyes in 2011. Machado is now an All-Star for the seventh time in his career and a fan-elected starter for the fourth time. The 32-year-old also started at the hot corner for the NL in 2022 and earned fan elections in the AL in 2016 at third base and 2018 at shortstop. With the fan election, Machado is the first San Diego third baseman to win multiple fan-elected starts.

Overall, 13 different Major League clubs are represented among the 18 positional starters, including seven different clubs in the AL and six different clubs in the NL. The Tigers and Dodgers are sending a Major League-best three starters each to the Midsummer Classic, followed by the Cubs, who will have two starters. The AL and NL starters combine for eight internationally born players (44.4%), spanning five countries and territories outside the 50 United States.

Additional highlights of the All-Star Game starters include:

The Tigers have three fan-elected starters for the fourth time in history, matching a franchise best also accomplished in 1984, 1985 and 2007. Additionally, the trio of Tigers are the first to win fan elections for Detroit since Miguel Cabrera earned the fan election at first base in 2015.

The three fan elections for Los Angeles marks its most in a single season since the team had four fan-elected starters for the 1980 Midsummer Classic (Steve Garvey, Davey Lopes, Bill Russell, Reggie Smith).

With Judge claiming a starting position, the Yankees have had at least one player win a fan election for eight consecutive All-Star Games, representing the longest current streak in the Majors.

The starting assignment for Lindor in the NL gave the Mets their first fan-elected starter overall since Yoenis Céspedes won a fan election in 2016.

Wilson’s fan election at shortstop marks just the third fan-elected starting assignment for an Athletics player since 1993, joining first baseman Jason Giambi (2000) and third baseman Josh Donaldson (2014).

The pitchers and reserves for both squads – totaling 23 for each side – will be determined through a combination of “Player Ballot” choices and selections made by the Commissioner’s Office.

The balance of the All-Star rosters will be announced during the MLB All-Star Selection Show presented by PRO SPIRIT on Sunday, July 6th at 5:00 p.m. (ET) on ESPN.

Fans will once again have the opportunity to participate in the official voting for the Ted Williams All-Star Game Most Valuable Player Award presented by Chevrolet. During the Midsummer Classic, fans can vote exclusively at MLB.com and the 30 Club sites – online or via their mobile devices – with the 2025 All-Star Game MLB.com MVP Vote presented by Chevrolet, and their collective voice will represent 20 percent of the official vote determining this year’s recipient of the Arch Ward Trophy.

MLB All-Star Week includes the MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard (July 15th); Gatorade All-Star Workout Day featuring the T-Mobile Home Run Derby (July 14th); All-Star Saturday featuring the All-Star Futures Game and the All-Star Celebrity Softball Game presented by Geico (July 12th); the MLB Draft presented by Nike (July 13th-14th); the HBCU Swingman Classic presented by T-Mobile (July 11th); and Capital One All-Star Village (July 12th-15th). The 95thMidsummer Classic will be televised nationally by FOX Sports; in Canada by Rogers Sportsnet and TDA Sports; and worldwide by partners in more than 200 countries. FOX Deportes will provide Spanish language coverage in the United States. ESPN Radio will provide exclusive national radio coverage of the All-Star Game, while Univision will provide Spanish language coverage on radio. MLB Network and MLB.com will also provide comprehensive All-Star Week coverage. For more information about MLB All-Star Week, including ticket information and updates, please visit allstargame.com and follow @MLB on social media.

Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports