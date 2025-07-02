Yamamoto And Dodger Bats Dominate White Sox In 6-1 Win

Image Credit: Emma Sharon/Latino Sports

LOS ANGELES, CA — After winning five of their last six games on the road, the Dodgers returned back home to LA Tuesday night for a six-game home stand, starting with the last place in the AL Central Division, 28-56, Chicago White Sox, followed by three games with the 50-34 first-place AL West Astros. Chicago started 25-year-old Shane Smith, 3-5, 3.28 ERA while the Dodgers sent out their ace, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Bizen, Japan, 7-6, 2.61 ERA. It would mark his first start against the White Sox in his career.

LA swept the Sox in Chicago a three-game series in June, where the White Sox scored only one run in twenty-seven innings so there is a good chance that this series could be ugly for Chicago.

And that ugly got there quick as the Dodgers jumped all over Smith in the first inning as they showed no signs of being intimidated by his 98-99 mph fastballs, scoring four runs on a single and an RBI by Teoscar Hernández, Cotui, Dominican Republic, an RBI double by Andy Pages, Havana, Cuba, and a two run single by Michael Conforto.

Pages continues to be a hitting machine as he added an RBI single in the third inning. He now has a slash line of .294/.330/.503 with 16 HR and 57 RBI. Shohei Ohtani would add a solo home run in the fourth inning, number 30 on the year, a 408-foot moon shot into the right field pavilion.

Smith would leave with a line of 4.2 innings pitched, six hits, six runs, all earned, three walks, six strikeouts, and one home run. At the same time, Yamamoto was going through the White Sox lineup like butter. Mixing fastballs, curves, splitters, sliders, and sinkers while changing speeds on all his pitches, showing excellent command and control, and using the entire plate. He left the game with a line of 7 innings pitched, three hits, one run, one earned run, one walk, and eight strikeouts.

Hard to win a game when you only get three hits and one run.

There are not that many highlights for this Chicago club, but one bright star for them this season is former Dodger top prospect Miguel Vargas, from Havana, Cuba, who received his 2024 World Series ring prior to first pitch Tuesday, leads the White Sox in almost every offensive category, as well as playing exceptionally well at third and first base.

His fellow Cuban countryman, Pages, on the other hand, is showing why he should be on the All-Star team this year.

The Dodgers take game one of this three-game series 6-1 and look forward to tomorrow as Clayton Kershaw looks to enter the baseball history books, needing three strikeouts to reach 3,000 in his career.

