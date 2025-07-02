Luis Severino’s Problems – Los Problemas de Luis Severino

Baseball is talent, hard work, and strategy. But at a very deep level, it’s love, integrity, and respect… Pat Gillick.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

My Condolences. The wife of my friend, Juan Loaiza, a distinguished professional baseball umpire in Venezuela, has passed away. I am with the entire family.

Eduardo Chapellín, from Petare, says: “Regarding the unfortunate death of Dave Parker, I would like to know if you voted and why, in reference to those inducted into Cooperstown by recent veterans committees. These are Parker, Dick Allen, Jim Kaat, Orestes Miñoso, and Tony Oliva.”

Dear friend Shalo: I don’t understand the question, but I imagine you think I would vote with one of the Veterans Committees. But no, I vote with the Major League Baseball Writers Association of America.

Enrique Parmandy, from Nashville, Tennessee, asks: “What’s Luis Severino’s problem with the Athletics?”

Dear friend Kike: The problem isn’t just with Dominican Severino, but with all the pitchers on that club. At the Sacramento stadium, where they play until 2028, before moving to Las Vegas in 2029, they have a hard time winning.

In nine years with the Yankees, Luis achieved a record of 65-42, 3.01 ERA, but this year he’s 2-9, 5.09 ERA. Horrible!

No one has an explanation for this, least of all, manager Mark Kotsay.

Luis C. Labrador G. from Puerto La Cruz asks: “When did video review of umpires’ questionable calls begin?”

Dear friend Lucho: Major League Baseball began using video replays to review calls at home plate in September 2008. Later, in 2014, the use of replays was extended to other calls.

Nicomedes Sánchez, from Havana, asks: “In what years did José Cardenal and Leo Cárdenas play with Las Águilas and Los Tiburones ”

Dear friend Nico: Cárdenas played in 1970-71 with the Águilas and the Sharks, and in 1971-72 with the Sharks. Cardenal participated in eight championships with the Sharks alone, spread over 16 years, between 1965 and 1980.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you access it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Los Problemas de Luis Severino

El beisbol es talento, trabajo duro y estrategia. Pero a un nivel muy profundo, es amor, integridad y respeto… Pat Gillick.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Pésame. Falleció la esposa de mi amigo, Juan Loaiza, ilustre umpire del beisbol profesional en Venezuela. Estoy con el dolor de toda la familia.

Eduardo Chapellín, de Petare, dice: “A propósito de la lamentable muerte de Dave Parker, me gustaría saber sobre si votó y por qué, en referencia a los exaltados a Cooperstown por los recientes comités de veteranos. Serían los casos de Parker, Dick Allen, Jim Kaat, Orestes Miñoso y Tony Oliva”.

Amigo Shalo: No entiendo la pregunta, pero me imagino piensas que yo votaría con alguno de los Comités de Veteranos. Pero no, voto con la Major League Baseball Writers Association of America.

Enrique Parmandy, de Nashville, Tennessee, pregunta: “¿Cuál es el problema de Luis Severino con los Atléticos?”

Amique Kike: No solo del quisqueyano Severino es el problema, sino de todos los lanzadores de ese club. En el estadio de Sacramento, donde juegan gasta 2028, para irse a Las Vegas en 2029, les cuesta mucho ganar.

Luis logró, en nueve años con los Yankees, record de 65-42, 3.01, pues este año va con 2-9, 5.09, ¡horrible!.

Nadie tiene una explicación del caso, menos el mánager, Mark Kotsay.

Luis C. Labrador G. de Puerto La Cruz, pregunta: “¿Cuándo se comenzaron a revisar los videos en las sentencias dudosas de los umpires?”

Amigo Lucho: Major League Baseball comenzó a utilizar repeticiones de video para revisar decisiones en el home, en septiembre de 2008. Después, en 2014, se extendió el uso de las repeticiones a otras decisiones.

Nicomedes Sánchez, de La Habana, pregunta: “¿En cuáles años jugaron José Cardenal y Leo Cárdenas con los Tiburones de La Guaira?”

Amigo Nico: Cárdenas jugó en 1970-71 con las Águilas y con los Tiburones, y en 1971-72 con los Tiburones. Cardenal, participó en ocho campeonatos solo con los Tiburones, distribuidos en 16 años, entre 1965 y 1980.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

