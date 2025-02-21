New York Yankees' Spring Training Home: George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida - Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

Statement from Yankees managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner – Alteration of Yankees facial hair policy

“In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees — spanning several eras — to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback. These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years. Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward. It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy.”

