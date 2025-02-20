A Puerto Rican Ohtani?

Meet Chris Arroyo, a two-way player for the Virginia Cavaliers, known as the "Puerto Rican Shohei Ohtani" - Image Credit: Virginia Athletics

CABO ROJO, PR — The ‘Puerto Rico Challenge’ college baseball tournament wrapped up on Monday, February 17, with Michigan shutting out Stetson 6-0 in the championship game. The four-day event was a resounding success, broadcast live on ESPN+ and Puerto Rico’s local WIPR TV.

Beyond the intense competition, Latino Sports uncovered compelling local stories worth sharing. One standout was Puerto Rican university student Chris Arroyo, a two-way player for Virginia, nicknamed the “Boricua Ohtani.”

When I heard several people calling him that, I had to find out why. It didn’t take long to see the comparison — Arroyo is both a pitcher and an infielder, showcasing elite talent on both sides of the game. He had a stellar All-American season at Pasco-Hernando State College (JUCO), hitting .403 with 19 home runs and 52 RBIs. On the mound, the left-hander posted a 5-4 record with a 3.53 ERA, striking out 63 batters over 62.2 innings.

Chris didn’t disappoint the entourage of family and friends who traveled from his hometown of Gurabo, Puerto Rico, to see him play for the first time. He gave them a moment to remember, crushing a 370-foot home run over the right-center field fence to the delight of his supporters.

With around 25 MLB scouts in attendance, Chris Arroyo is undoubtedly on their radar.

We had the opportunity to interview him, and we’re excited to share his story — because one day, you just might see him in the big leagues.

