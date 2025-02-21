Dodgers’ Multi-Millions Worries Other Teams – Multi Millones de Dodgers Preocupa a Equipos

“The old adage goes, ‘Money comes and goes’… The new copy is, ‘Millions of dollars in Major League Baseball come and go’”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE) – The topic as spring training opens is the difficulty of beating the Dodgers this year, because they spend $389 million on player fees. The Mets, $325 million…

** Commissioner Rob Manfred says Dodgers aren’t doing anything against the Rules, but he accepts popular protests…

** “He who has more saliva swallows more flour.” The Yankees have reached 41 World Series and won 27, including five in a row, uniquely, between 1949 and 1953. It was the era when the Yankees, and not the Dodgers, then from Brooklyn, invested astonishing sums to pay their roster…

** The Bronx Bombers were the first to astonish with fees like those of Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Yogi Berra, Joe DiMaggio, Bill Dickey, Phill Rizzuto, Mickey Mantle. And later Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera…

** Of course, that branch of the Major Leagues that is now Japan had not been discovered…

** In this century, the Yankees have won one. World Series, the 2009 one over the Phillies. They have lost three, to the Diamondbacks in 2001, the Marlins in 2003 and the Dodgers in 2024… They are doing badly, boys, they are doing badly!…

“I listened to my doctor, who advised me that to add years to my life, I should run a kilometer a day. I have been doing this for a month and I feel 20 years older”… Pacomio.

** Commissioner Bowie Kuhn has banned retired baseball players Willie Mays and Mickey Mantle from all baseball activities…

** Commissioner Rob Manfred is celebrating the fact that the Athletics will be in Las Vegas, because there are casinos building a super-stadium for them there, which will cost two billion dollars…

** Pete Rose is still hated by baseball, five months after being dead, for betting that his team would win, which he never hid from anyone…

** Dominican catcher Thayron Liranzo, 21, has the Detroit Tigers celebrating… They brought him to train here, in Bradenton. Scouts report: “Strong, well-mannered arm, such a good contact hitter, he looks like a veteran”…

“That kid wasn’t old enough to get a driver’s license yet, so he stole a car with a driver”… Joey Adams.

(En Español)

Multi Millones de Dodgers Preocupa a Otros Equipos

El viejo dicharacho dice: “El dinero va y viene”… La copia nueva es: “Los millones de dólares en Grandes Ligas, van y vienen”… J.V.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – El tema al abrirse los campos de entrenamientos, es la dificultad de ganarle a los Dodgers este año, porque invierten 389 millones de dólares, en honorarios de peloteros. Los Mets, $325 millones…

** El comisionado, Rob Manfred, dice que los Dodgers no hacen nada contra las Reglas, pero acepta las populares protestas…

** “El que tiene más saliva traga más harina”. Los Yankees han llegado a 41 Series Mundiales y ganaron 27, incluso cinco en fila, hecho único, entre 1949 y 1953. Era la época cuando los Yankees, y no los Dodgers, entonces de Brooklyn, invertían sumas asombrosas para pagar su roster…

** Los Bombarderos del Bronx fueron los primeros en asombrar con honorarios como los de Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Yogi Berra, Joe DiMaggio, Bill Dickey, Phill Rizzuto, Mickey Mantle. Y más tarde a Derek Jeter y Mariano Rivera…

** Por supuesto, no había sido descubierta esa sucursal de las Grandes Ligas que ahora es Japón…

** En este Siglo, los Yankees han ganado una Serie Mundial, la de 2009 a los Phillies. Han perdido tres, ante Diamondbacks 2001, Marlins 2003 y Dodgers 2024… ¡Van mal, muchachos, van mal!…

“Le hice caso a mi médico, quien me aconsejó que para agregar años a mi vida, corriera un kilómetro diario. Llevo un mes en esto y me siento 20 años más viejo”… Pacomio.

** El comisionado, Bowie Kühn, expulsó de toda actividad en el beisbol a los, ya retirados como peloteros, Willie Mays y Mickey Mantle…

** El comisionado Rob Manfred, celebra que los Atléticos serán de Las Vegas, porque allá unos casinos les están construyendo un super-estadio, que costará dos mil millones de dólares…

** Pete Rose sigue execrado del beisbol, después de cinco meses de muerto, por apostar a que su equipo ganaba, lo que nunca ocultó a nadie…

** El catcher dominicano, Thayron Liranzo, de 21 años, tiene de fiesta a los Tigres de Detroit… Lo trajeron a entrenar aquí, en Bradenton. El reporte de los scouts: “Brazo fuerte y educado, bateador de contacto tan bueno, que parece un veterano”…

“Aquel niño no tenía aún la edad para sacar la licencia de manejar, por lo que se robó un carro con chofer”… Joey Adams.

