“The Chosen One” Berlanga Chose New York

Image Credit: Golden Boy Promotions

NEW YORK, NY — Edgar Berlanga “The Chosen One” went the distance last year with super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez. Then many said he didn’t have a chance. Berlanga proved the boxing world wrong as he said.

Perhaps that was a calling card for the native New Yorker with Puerto Rican heritage. He wants a rematch with Alvarez, probably will have to wait in line and match up with the face of boxing again, probably not in the cards.

Regardless, Berlanga remains a threat to anyone facing a challenge, a division that has been dominated with Alvarez as the undisputed champion in the four-belt title era. Alvarez has all the belts and a mega fight with Terence “Bud” Crawford is tentatively scheduled for September 13th at a location to be determined.

Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas was the site but Dana White and Turki Al-Sheikh and their new TKO fight league are looking at an indoor venue instead of 60,000 or more fans that hosts the NFL’s Raiders.

Regardless, Berlanga is talented and a name that will pack any venue. Alvarez or not, he is ranked ninth, and has punching ability. Berlanga is a draw with the Puerto Rican community and boxing people will say he is no slouch. He certainly proved that by going 12-rounds with Alvarez in a quest to dethrone the Mexican icon.

“I want my next fight in New York City,” Berlanga said moments after his big loss to Alvarez. “Let’s make it happen with whoever wants it.”

It won’t be Alvarez next, though in New York City after his March rebound 10th round KO win over Jonathan González Ortiz, the final of a two fight deal with Matchroom Boxing and Eddie Hearn. Berlanga was promised that fight with Alvarez in the first fight of his deal.

Boxing has made a comeback of sorts with the Turki and now White in their alliance. But Turki has the money. He lures in the promoters, fighters, and makes fights for the fans that have been long overdue. New York City quickly has also rebounded and become a hotbed for the sport with three major cards in two months including Berlanga as a headliner.

He will oppose No.3-ranked Hamzah Sheeraz, no slouch also. Beranga will be next to No. 4-ranked Shakur Stevenson and No.5-ranked William “El Camarón” Zepeda. Stevenson will defend his WBC lightweight title.

On the same card, WBC junior welterweight champion Alberto Puello opposes former champion Subriel Matias (San Juan, Puerto Rico). Cuban David Morrell opposes Iman Khataev, 12 rounds in a light heavyweight fight with title implications.

Its’s in New York City, well in another unusual venue, July 12 at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Flushing Meadows Corona Park, site of the USTA US Open and across from Citi Field home of the New York Mets. Apparently Madison Square Garden or the Barclays Center in Brooklyn were not available.

Then again, Turki has this tendency of promoting fights in unusual venues.

The bouts follows a pair of star-studded Ring Magazine contests, first at London’s Tottenham Stadium and then in New York’s Times Square, which achieved over 116 billion combined online and social media impressions, a card of top fighters including champion Teofimo Lopez, return of Ryan Garcia after a year long suspension and losing to Rolando Romero.

Fights that were “duds” and criticized as superstars taking the big money and not performing.

Though Berlanga is disappointed not fighting on the traditional Garden evening before the National Puerto Rican Day Parade, a Top Rank event for years that included Felix “Tito” Trinidad and Miguel Cotto, the only four-division champion from Puerto Rico. Hall of Famers that always sold out the Garden with record numbers at the gate.

Thursday afternoon at the Palladium in the heart of Times Square there was Berlanga, showing no disappointment and making his cause as a headliner, vying again for a world title opportunity, whether it be against Alvarez or any opponent that steps in his way. The competitive division also has Sheeraz, he too looks at Alvarez as they all do..

“You already know what time it is,” he said. “I’m knocking this mother***er out. He said we’re overlooking him, but I don’t overlook any fighter. You are in NYC. You are in the lions den. We’re going into this looking to hurt him. I’m going to break every bone in this guy’s face and do what I do best put on a show. Every fight, you have to turn it up.”

So says Berlanga (23-1-0, 18 KO’s), the lone loss to Alvarez. Sixteen of those 18 KO’s were close to breaking a historic streak for a fighter starting their career, then under the Top Rank Boxing banner. But he left Top Rank because he wanted that opportunity at Alvarez, and Hearn granted that to him.

He uses strong language, showman or not. Though those inside say Berlanga is a gentleman, gives back to the community, youth boxing programs, and to his native city of New York. And confident also that he can get that return against Alvarez.

“I’ve always been like this,” he said about confidence. “You saw me in the Canelo fight. I went toe-to-toe with him. I was trash-talking him to his face. I’m like that at the highest level. His people (Alvarez) are asking for the rematch. It was a big fight. Every bar in New York and Puerto Rico was shut down. I gave him 12 rounds when all the other fighters he fought had more experience. I want a Canelo rematch because the fans are asking for it.”

They and Berlanga probably know they may never get it, though in boxing anything is possible First he needs to continue proving himself, and after that fight with Alvarez how much more is there to prove?

“I’m coming, and I’m coming for everything,” said Sheeraz (21-0-1, 17 KOs). “I feel like this fight, for the first time in my career, I’m being underestimated. I get it; you’re only as good as your last performance in boxing. I’m telling you now, on July 12 when I get the win the Hamzah Sheeraz hype train will be back on again. We’re coming with everything.”

He is fighting at a different weight, also realizing this is opportunity after a disappointing and controversial 12-round split decision draw versus Carlos Adamas for the WBC middleweight championship in May that took place in Saudi Arabia.

“If I were soft, I wouldn’t be going into a fight like this, at 160 at a new weight. On July 12, we’ll see what I’m all about.”

Berlanga, though, the main event will be second when it comes to headlines, even if it’s in New York. Stevenson is also a young superstar and has a lot to prove, his last two fights described as dull with a record number of fewest punches thrown in a championship fight.

That doesn’t matter to Berlanga. He’s fighting in his hometown. A quest to become a champion is also what he strives for. The Puerto Rican fans will be in his corner, but the results await after this next quest.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

Keep It in The Ring hosted with Rich Mancuso every Thursday evening live 8PM ET Latest boxing, wrestling, MMA analysis and chat. Like, comment, subscribe @Rich Mancuso @YouTube

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports