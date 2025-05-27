Jose Armando Reséndiz ready for it all this Saturday against Caleb Plant

Image Credit: Premier Boxing Champions

NEW YORK, NY — The tremendous power puncher, Jose Armando Reséndiz (15-2, 11 KOs) is preparing for his next and important fight opposing top contender Caleb Plant this Saturday in Las Vegas, on Prime Video/PBC. The 26-year-old super middleweight fighting out of Nayarit, Mexico knows a thing or two about levels of boxing techniques.

However, one of the most important attributes to a fighter is discipline. Reséndiz has always displayed that in preparation and significant in his quest to defeat Plant who has been in the ring with Canelo Alvarez, known as the face of boxing.

Basically, it’s a work ethic that shines through with no complaints or a sign of weakness. Reséndiz commented about the importance of staying disciplined. He knows Plant has a similar approach towards their meeting Saturday at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Vegas.

“Discipline and motivation go hand in hand,” he says. “Discipline, absolutely, it’s very important. But right now, I think it’s more of a debate on what’s carrying me forward. I would say that, being able to provide a better future for my wife, for my future children, that’s what’s driving me right now, what’s really pushing me to go past my limits.”

Many can agree or disagree with what he said, though without that discipline, the quest to succeed and strive brings an advantage to your opponent. Certainly, though Reséndiz (15-2, 0,11 KOs) has a strategy and discipline to his technique, a key going into this fight.

Plant (23-2, 14 KOs), is a competitor. They talk about his hunger to never avoid a challenge. Reséndiz holds approximately 20 rounds of sparring sessions with Plant. The outcome became evident when Plant said he commanded those sessions and had the advantage. Fighter talk and results will be told when they meet for a significant battle.

“I think he has a case of selective memory,” Reséndiz commented in regard to the sparring session, calmly denying that Plant had the advantage. “He can say whatever he wants. It literally is a case of him wanting to intimidate a Mexican fighter and that’s just not gonna happen. He didn’t beat me up, I wasn’t in a bad brawl at all when I was sparring with him.”

“It was just a standard sparring session. Whatever he says is fine by me— it’s not that it’s fine by me, I don’t mind it. I like to talk inside the ring and whatever he says, and he tries to intimidate me, it’s not gonna be an issue for me.”

He has highlighted wins which include against Jarrett Hurd, March 4, 2023, the ringside physician stopped the fight into the tenth and final round due Hurd not being able to continue. But to win some is also to lose some and Reséndiz fell short against Elijah Garcia losing via TKO in the eighth round.

“It was a really hard fight,” said the 20-year-old Garcia. “Reséndiz is good people. He was really tough. I wish him the best. This was 100 percent my toughest fight so far. I left everything I could in the ring.”

“I learned that there aren’t any small opponents but also, there are no giants that you can’t slay. I also learned the value of being cautious when needed, when you have to be cautious instead of being aggressive. It was a valuable lesson. Also, the value of recovery after training and being able to take care of my body in the most effective way possible.”

Leading up to the biggest fight of Reséndiz’s career, a successful training camp is crucial. He said, “It’s a ‘we’ thing because his team is also very much involved.”

“It’s been great. We have had an amazing training camp as a team and I feel ready for this upcoming challenge. I can promise you that I’m going to give you my all on May 31st.”

The high-anticipating matchup between Plant and Reséndiz has boxing fans talking. Anything and everything will be laid out in the ring on who can utilize their skills better, physically, mentally, and emotionally. When Resendiz was asked the question of, “On fight night, do you expect Plant to box from the outside or do you think he’s going to try to make it a fight?” His answer was team-focused.

“I wouldn’t be able to provide clarity on that but I can tell you, we’re going to be ready for whatever rituality that comes our way. Whatever he tries to do, we’ll be game.”

One of Reséndiz’s goals is to win on Saturday and if he has to give it all he got, he wins. It’s his opportunity to become a big name, something every fighter seeks in their quest.

“You never know, I’m gonna give you my all,” he said. “If the opportunity comes my way to stop him, I’ll take advantage of it.”

