The Late Magic Mets Make It Happen Again to Win Game 1 of NLDS in Philly

Philadelphia Phillies’ designated hitter Kyle Schwarber started Game 1 of the National League Division Series with a lead-off home run against New York Mets’ ace Kodai Senga, which had a sold-out capacity of 45,751 fans at Citizens Bank Park, charged up right away.

KYLE SCHWARBER LEADOFF TANK 😳 pic.twitter.com/yJdMJsDINQ — MLB (@MLB) October 5, 2024

Schwarber has a knack for hitting lead-off bombs with a record-setting 15 leadoff home runs this season — breaking a record of 13 set by the New Yankees’ Dominican slugger Alfonso Soriano in 2003.

His five career postseason lead-off home runs also are the most in MLB history and his 12 postseason bombs are at the top of the Phillies’ all-time franchise list.

For Senga, the 31-year-old had a difficult year with several injuries and only pitched 5.1 innings in the regular season. Just a year ago, the Japanese right-hander impressed the baseball industry as a rookie, with 202 strikeouts, 166.1 innings of work, and an ERA of 2.98.

Phillies’ right-handed ace Zach Wheeler, their starter in Game 1 of Saturday’s NLDS, was a former Met and has become one of the best pitchers in MLB since signing with Philadelphia before the 2020 season. His postseason track record coming into the game today was also impressive with 63.1 innings, 68 strikeouts, and an ERA of 2.42.

Following the Schwarber lead-off blast, Senga settled in — giving up just one walk, throwing 31 pitches and topping out at 97 mph in two innings with three strikeouts.

In the third, the Mets turned to left-hander David Peterson, who got his first career save against the Brewers in Game 3 of the NL Wild Card Series to send the Mets to the NLDS two days prior.

The lefty Peterson worked around three walks and one hit to provide three scoreless innings. Right-handed reliever Reed Garret took the next two innings and held the Phillies in check. The score remained at 1-0 going into the eighth.

On Philadelphia’s front, Wheeler was exceptional and had a career-high of 30 swings and misses across seven scoreless innings. Manager Rob Thompson showed faith in his ace, allowing him to throw 111 pitches.

Zack Wheeler induced 30 swings and misses today! That’s the 3rd-most in a #postseason game under pitch tracking (since 2008) 🤯 h/t @SlangsOnSports pic.twitter.com/Kf4JMlfbu4 — MLB (@MLB) October 5, 2024

The 34-year-old’s line was seven innings, one hit, no runs, nine strikeouts, and four walks. As soon as he was pulled, the game changed in favor of the Mets.

The Mets’ 8th Inning NLDS Game 1 Rally

The Phillies brought in right-handed reliever Jeff Hoffman. He gave up a leadoff single to Venezuelan catcher Francisco Álvarez and walked Puerto Rican shortstop Francisco Lindor. This set the stage for Dominican and Nicaraguan third baseman Mark Vientos to hit a game-tying double.

“Once we saw him get out of the game and the bullpen came. We kind of changed the momentum of the game and we did it,” Vientos said on their sudden rally in the eighth.

Hoffman was then pulled after the three-batter minimum and left-hander Matt Strahm was brought in to try and limit the damage. But, left fielder Brandon Nimmo had other ideas with a go-ahead single and first baseman Pete Alonso recording a sacrifice fly to give the Mets a 3-1 lead.

The Cuban sensation — infielder and “OMG’ pop star — José Iglesias kept the inning going with a single after fouling off several tough pitches from Strahm.

Philadelphia turned to righty Orion Kerkering and Mets’ manager Carlos Mendoza went to his bench and pinch-hit Cuban designated hitter J.D. Martinez for Jesse Winker. Martinez rewarded Mendoza with an RBI single and the Mets continued to pour it on. Dominican outfielder Starling Marte capped off the scoring in the eighth with a sacrifice fly that stretched the lead to 5-1.

“It was stunning to see Hoffman and Strahm, All-Stars this season, give up five runs tonight,” said Thompson about his relievers’ struggles in Game 1 of the NLDS. “They haven’t done that since we’ve had them.”

The Mets went to righty reliever Phil Maton who was looking to bounce back, after taking the loss in Game 2 of the NL Wild Card series with the Brewers. Maton started the eighth by striking out Schwarber, who had the only two hits for the Phillies up to that point.

He struck out shortstop Trea Turner and had one more out to get, but gave up a double to first baseman Bryce Harper, and a single to right fielder Nick Castellanos, to set up first and third for the Phillies.

Maton followed by buckling down and getting third baseman Alec Bohm to ground out to the third baseman Iglesias, who made a nice stop and got the force out at second.

Harrison Bader pinch ran for Álvarez in the eighth and started the ninth with a lead-off single against Phillies left-handed reliever Tanner Banks. Bader stole second and was safe after Phillies’ second baseman Bryson Stott had the ball pop out of his glove. Nimmo followed by hitting an RBI single to extend the lead to 6-1.

The Mets went with righty Ryne Stanek in the ninth to try and preserve the 6-1 lead. Stanek gave up one run with an RBI single to pinch hitter Kody Clemens (Roger Clemens’ son) to cut the lead to 6-2. Stanek got Schwarber to fly out to right field, and just like that the Mets did it again!

More on Mets’ Game 1 NLDS Win

In 2024, the Mets have the most comeback wins in the regular season and postseason with 44 including Saturday’s win. Additionally, New York made postseason history, by becoming the first team to win back-back games without scoring a run through seven innings.

“Really good at-bats especially against some elite arms,” Mendoza explained in the postgame on the eighth inning rally. “Álvarez gets us going. I think it’s just continuing to fight, trying to put the ball in play, and trying not to chase as much. Lindor had an unbelievable at-bat there, ended up walking. Vientos finding a way to put the ball in play against a low and away slider was huge and then we just continued to add on,”

Game 2 of NLDS – Mets vs. Phillies

The Mets will play Game 2 of the NLDS at Citizens Bank Park with a 1-0 lead in the best of five series Sunday, October 6th, at 4:08 p.m. EST on TBS.

Dominican right-hander Luis Severino (11-7, 3.91 ERA) will start against Dominican left-hander Cristopher Sánchez (11-9, 3.32 ERA).

