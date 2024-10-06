There Are Still Those Who Dare to Predict – Aún Hay Quienes se Atreven a Predecir

The strongest person is not the one who always wins, but the one who perseveres the most when he fails… Aristotle.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Curious: We all know that in baseball, predictions are as inaccurate as possible. But most fans want to see them, read them, hear them. It must be so they can then rate them:

What failed predictions these guys make!

Yesterday Saturday I spent half a day studying predictions, both published in newspapers, as well as on radio, television and other media.

Seven of the most accredited and serious in this environment, gave their opinion as follows:

Four that the Phillies will win the World Series. Three that the Padres will win it.

Six that the Yankees will be the losers, one that it will be the Indians.

I have the impression that these guys consider the designated hitter a great addition to the National League.

And I also think that the Cleveland boys will play better than most people think… In any case… We’ll see!

-o-o-o-

Aaron Boone’s Doubts

For yesterday’s game, the first of the division series against the Royals, Yankees manager Aaron Boone had not decided who would be his left fielder until the last minute, as reported by Larry Brown Sports.

The question was: Who will complete the outfield trio, with Aaron Judge and Juan Soto?

Boone had to decide between Tucson native Alex Verdugo, 28 years old, who hit .233 this season, and Jasson Dominguez, a 21-year-old Dominican with a .179 average. Finally, the name that the manager wrote on the card was Verdugo.

-o-o-o-

In divorce, the lawyer is the referee of a fight, and whoever is left holding the bag… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Padres’ Adventure

Today’s winners, the San Diego Padres, were something else on July 19, when they started the second half of the season in Cleveland, with a 7-0 loss and a 50-50 record for the year. That roster had lost Juan Soto, Josh Hader, Blake Snell and Michael Wacha.

But they made the best moves possible, with the acquisitions of Dylan Cease, Michael King, Luis Arráez, Jurickson Profar, Tanner Scott, Jason Adam and Martín Pérez.

Visibly revitalized, they became the threat of the West. And in the second half of the campaign they played 43-20, on their way to the postseason against the Dodgers… and that’s where they are.

-o-o-o-

It’s not the years that are damaging us, but old age… Yogi Berra.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Aún Hay Quienes se Atreven a Predecir

La persona más fuerte no es quien siempre gana, sino quien más persevera cuando falla … Aristóteles.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Curioso: Todos sabemos que en el beisbol, las predicciones son lo menos exacto posible. Pero la mayoría de los fanáticos quiere verlas, leerlas, oírlas. Debe ser para después calificar:

¡Qué fallidas predicciones las de este tipo!

Ayer sábado pasé medio día estudiando predicciones, tanto publicadas en diarios, como en radio, televisión y otros medios.

Siete de los más acreditados y serios en este ambiente, opinaron así:

Cuatro que los Phillies ganarán hasta la Serie Mundial. Tres que la ganarán los Padres.

Seis que los Yankees serán los derrotados, uno que serán los Indios.

Tengo la impresión de que estos mozos consideran al bateador designado un gran advenimiento para la Nacional.

Y también considero que los muchachos de Cleveland, jugarán mejor que como lo cree esa mayoría… En todo caso… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

-o-o-o-

Dudas de Aaron Boone

Para el juego de ayer, primero de la serie divisional frente a los Royals, el mánager de los Yankees, Aaron Boone, no había decidido quién sería su left fielder hasta última hora, como lo informó Larry Brown Sports.

La pregunta era: ¿Quién completará el trío de los bosques, con Aaron Judge y Juan Soto?

Tenía que decidirse Boone, entre el nativo de Tucson, Alex Verdugo, de 28 años, quien bateó en la temporada para .233, y Jasson Domínguez, dominicano, de 21 años, con promedio de .179. Finalmente, el nombre que escribió el mánager en la tarjeta fue el de Verdugo.

-o-o-o-

En el divorcio, el abogado es el referee de una pelea, y quien se queda con la bolsa… La Pimpi.

-o-o-o-

Aventura de los Padres

Los triunfadores de hoy, Padres de San Diego, eran otra cosa el 19 de julio, cuando iniciaron la segunda parte de la temporada, en Cleveland, con derrota de 7-0, y récord en el año de 50-50. Ese roster había perdido a Juan Soto, Josh Hader, Blake Snell y Michael Wacha.

Pero lograron los mejores movimientos posibles, con las adquisiciones de Dylan Cease, Michael King , Luis Arráez, Jurickson Profar, Tanner Scott, Jason Adam y Martín Pérez.

Visiblemente revitalizados, se convirtieron en la amenaza del Oeste. Y en la segunda mitad de la campaña jugaron para 43-20, en vía al salto hasta la postemporada frente a los Dodgers… y en eso están.

-o-o-o-

Lo que nos va dañando no son los años, sino la vejez… Yogi Berra.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5