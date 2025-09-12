The Mega Fight: Alvarez And Crawford

Image Credit: The Ring Magazine/Netflix

NEW YORK, NY — Many say Canelo Alvarez has established his legacy, an undisputed super middleweight champion (168) in the four-belt title era and a Mexican boxing icon. At 35-years of age, Alvarez (63-2-2, 39 KO’s) seeks to continue a legacy as an all-time boxing great and has no intention of hanging up the gloves anytime soon.

And for 37-year-old undefeated Terence “Bud” Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs), also a four-division champion, he, too, has established a legacy. He seeks to become the first to win undisputed titles in three divisions. Though to Crawford the legacy is different. Canelo has always been known as the face of boxing and should be as a boxing pay-per-view commodity that promoters seek.

This is boxing and streaming networks drawing revenue for the promoters, the only resource for fans to watch the fights also on pay-per-view with marquee names dominating the sport. Crawford says he is not seeking a legacy and the money could be just as important.

So when these two mega fighters of the sport meet in a ring at a sold-out 68,000 Allegiant Stadium Saturday night in Las Vegas, this is considered the fight of the decade. Perhaps a fight that continues a legacy for both fighters. A revenue grabber to determine supremacy who many perceive as top two fighters in the sport.

Canelo and Crawford combined for nearly 800 rounds over 109 matches and both never officially knocked down which adds to the intrigue.

Combined the Netflix televised spectacle is estimated to surpass a viewing record for a championship fight, this for Alvarez’s titles. The purses over $200 million, Alvarez ($150 million+) Crawford ($50 million+) accounting also for Netflix residuals and sponsorships.

Then again, it’s not always about the money, is it? It’s boxing where money is as much as miles going across two major continents. Bringing in the combination of UFC honcho Dana White and TKO Endeavor ownership, his first boxing promotion, Zuffa Boxing, Turki Alalshikh, who has the bank of a King. The long anticipated fight is here.

And a record number of media credentials have been distributed, surpassing the mega fights of Floyd Mayweather Jr. versus Manny Pacquiao and Mayweather opposing UFC champion Conor McGregor.

Consider the magnitude: Mayweather-Pacquiao ($72.2 million) and Mayweather-McGregor ($55.4) in purses will still hold the top two records. Alvarez and Crawford reportedly will account as the third biggest gate in boxing history and largest gate in a United States stadium.

White said this week “It’s awesome and surreal at the same time.”

Beating Alvarez would make Crawford the only male boxer in the four-belt era to be undisputed champion in three weight classes. He doesn’t fight often, a former welterweight champion who unified the belts after defeating Errol Spence Jr. in a mega fight that was anticipated. Crawford, though, with skeptics and how he can handle moving up two weight classes.

Everyone knows boxing, fighters rehydrate and after weight-in never enter the ring at the contracted limit. Crawford was always comfortable with the extra pounds. Alvarez, though more natural at his 168 limit. Therefore, Alvarez has the decided advantage even though he moved up in weight and failed to dethrone light heavyweight champion Dmitri Bivol a few years ago, a 12-round mismatch that did not go in his favor from the beginning rounds.

Regardless, a fight that will go down in boxing history. A championship fight that is reminiscent of the 80’s era, the great fights involving Hall of Famers Marvin Hagler, Sugar Ray Leonard and Roberto Durán.

However, as published here in June this was a production at the initial press conference in New York City, Alvarez and Crawford on the second stop of a world wide media tour at Fanatics Fest. Two of the premiere mega stars had a stare down that got nasty, leading to speculation it was all a show because Alvarez and Crawford have mutual respect.

Of course, it was more buildup for a fight and promotion that needs no hype. Thursday evening at their final presser in Las Vegas, it was respect and a staredown that was drama free. Of course the weigh-in Friday could be different, then again who wants to risk fines, suspensions, or an injury because of stupidity two days before they meet.

After all this is boxing where anything goes. And prior to a stacked undercard, Alvarez and Crawford will be all about business. The bell rings, supremacy and a legacy will be determined, two fighters will not be exchanging phone numbers, though the suspicion is that was already done.

Though what needs to be done is analyze more as to who will be victorious. There has been a 50/50 split around boxing circles. Some say Alvarez will score the knockout, others Crawford wins a close decision that hopefully will not lead to controversy in Las Vegas that has not been a stranger to ugly outcomes.

Does Crawford come on in later rounds? He has a tendency to pick it up a notch in rounds 9-12. Crawford dropped Spence twice in round seven, though moving up at 154 there has been a question about his ability to sustain extra weight. There is no size difference, Crawford and Alvarez face-to-face look even on the podium.

Said Brian McIntyre, trainer of Crawford, “I’m not sick of people talking about the weight because the more doubters, the bigger the win will be. I think the difference is the IQ. If you look at Canelo, he has been fighting a certain way for a certain amount of years. But if you look at Bud (Crawford), he changes his style in the midst of a fight. I think the IQ is going to be the factor.”

A factor though that can be tough to encounter, though Alvarez has shown to not finish opponents with ease as was, perhaps declining skills, always left for a good old boxing debate. Alvarez can adjust and there are hints about a different approach. Distance instead of a late stoppage, tough to put Crawford on the mat.

“The fight for me is big,” says Alvarez. “For sure it means a lot… this win is going to be on the very top. It’s going to be stamped in the history books and the debate is going to be over.”

No strategy for Alvarez, he barely offers any insights. And Crawford shoots down talk about not facing quality opponents, good reason to analyze more about a plan to defeat Alvarez. But the native from Omaha, Nebraska is not much of a talker, prior to facing Spence, little-to-no strategy was revealed.

The talk has not been much, betting favorite is more to Crawford the underdog making boxing history. It’s that intriguing fight and boxing needs this in what has been an interesting year for the sport.

The pick here: Crawford via split decision.

Then again we prefer the knockout for either fighter because leaving it in the hands of judges at ringside is always a question.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

