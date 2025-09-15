Crawford History Now Makes Him The Generational Best

Image Credit: Netflix

NEW YORK, NY — Weeks prior to their decade-long fight, there was a split sentiment. Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford among those in boxing circles were the top pound-for-pound fighters. Who would win this mega fight that doesn’t come around often? This was a 12-rounder for supremacy, Alvarez, the face of boxing, and the undefeated Crawford, moving up three weight classes to super middleweight.

It could not be done, Crawford supposedly the smaller fighter, Alvarez with power at 168, his ability to punch and dispose opponents, though the decision route has been more consistent which led to questions about Alvarez and a possible decline.

Alvarez had established his legacy, an undisputed super middleweight champion (168) in the four-belt title era and Mexican boxing icon at 35-years of age. Continue a legacy as an all-time boxing great while holding no intention of hanging up the gloves regardless of a win or loss.

But Saturday night in Las Vegas, inside a ring with over 70,000 fans in attendance at Allegiant Stadium that established a $47,231,887 gate, the complexion changed. A reported record number of viewers for a boxing event on Netflix also saw the tide turn.

Because 37-year-old undefeated Terence “Bud” Crawford,(42-0, 31 KOs) established a legacy with a unanimous decision win and could be considered the GOAT of this boxing era. Crawford is the first male boxer in the four-belt era to earn undisputed status in three weight classes (junior welterweight, welterweight and super middleweight).

A 43-0 record with 31 knockouts, five-division world champion and undisputed in three.

And if Crawford decides to hang up the gloves, a skeptical view, he is a certain first ballot Hall of Famer. One can debate another era as to who is the greatest of all-time when there is mention of Muhammad Ali, and Floyd Mayweather Jr, who also retired undefeated. Or the name of Manny Pacquiao, the Hall of Famer who came out of a four-year retirement a few months ago and took a draw against Mario Barrios, failing to gain another title as a WBC welterweight chamion, the record eight-division champion that will be difficult to duplicate.

Alvarez and Crawford combined for nearly 800 rounds over 109 matches and both never officially knocked down which adds to the intrigue. There were more rounds added to their impressive records. They made money, over $350 million combined but the official receipts have not been finalized.

They probably won’t meet again as Crawford can weigh his options with light heavyweight champion David Benavidez also talking about a big money fight. Crawford, though, can relax and say the recognition has arrived. The respect from those who had doubt about his ability because he handled inferior opponents is no more.

For Alvarez, he will fight again with rumors circulating about retirement. He has a legacy but this was the fight he grabbed because money talks and Crawford has been in the top echelon among the elite.

It’s boxing and perhaps in a few months or next year, the answers will come. Bringing in the combination of UFC honcho Dana White and TKO ownership, his first boxing promotion, Zuffa Boxing, Turki Alalshikh, who has the bank of a King. They presented an outstanding prelim of fights, White bypassed National Anthems of Mexico and the United States to move along with the proceedings, similar to his routine at UFC major events.

So how did Crawford establish boxing history as Netflix also became a leader in the new world of live stream boxing? The feeling out process commenced from the beginning, Crawford measured Alvarez and also made adjustments that always go to plan.

The heavy underdog going in, Crawford would outbox Alvarez and much different from his unification welterweight title win over Errol Spence Jr. He had excellent footwork, a jab that had Alvarez off his plan, and combinations that worked to perfection. It was classic boxing and Alvarez would show frustration shaking his head and perplexed what was ahead.

No doubt this fight was going the 12-round distance. Alvarez, who sustained one of his three defeats to Mayweather (UD, September 2013) said at the post-fight press conference, “I think Crawford is way better than Floyd Mayweather.”

In defeat, Alvarez did not pass the torch because there are probably are more fights ahead, though not of the magnitude of this one. Regardless, he acknowledged Crawford who is now labeled as the face of boxing, and to another level, the best fighter of this generation.

However, Alvarez could lose some of that stock as a fighter in demand and Crawford became the beneficiary. Alvarez is earning over $400 million in his four-fight contracted deal with Turki who already has pitched for a Crawford-Benavidez title bout at 168.

This wasn’t Hagler versus Hearns, or Leonard opposing Durán in that great generation of fighters and 1980’s era of boxing that got more recognition than what stands today. This was better and two elite fighters that will stand in history.

Crawford said when asked about his new titles, “I’m not going to rub it in everyone’s face,” Crawford pointing at his illustrious influx of new belts at the podium. “I have all the proof I need right here on this table.”

He needs no more proof. Terence Crawford stopped the debate and put the skeptics to rest.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and columnist at LatinoSports.com – X: @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

