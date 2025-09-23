Brown Wins First Title Defense

Image Credit: Overtime Boxing

HOUSTON, TX — The high-energetic spirit of the still undefeated champion Tiara Brown (20-0, 11 KOs) and her lead up to defend her perfect record was supported through family, friends, media, and her immediate loyal fans on Saturday evening at Bayou Music Center in Houston, Texas. Focused was the forefront of Brown’s intensity to carry the victory all the way through, making her to be one of the elite female superstars in the game.

Brown, who is a former police woman is not new to performing with excellence as her background states to be well-respected by the masses. The top-level discipline that Brown carries within her became the spotlight in both her training camp and fight night. Emma Gongora (10-4, 1 KO) didn’t realize the rude-awakening she was going to confront.

Even though she brought her A-game with her and was on consistent action after action, Brown was the leader in power punches as well as in steadfast defensive work and successfully made the first defense of her 126lb belt But the highlight of the night was Brown’s corner and her emergency listening ears.

“Go behind that jab. Good! This is your fight, don’t let up. Let’s go Champ!” Brown’s coach yelled from her corner at ringside Saturday night. “Come up to the head shot. Follow through the right hand to the body!”

The many counters were thrown by both of these women throughout the 10-round fight that went the distance. From the beginning, Brown was pressuring Gongora into the walk of fire as Gongora tried to out-skill Brown. Endless opportunities for both fighters were displayed to outshine the other, but it was Brown who held those big moments of boxing ring IQ, understanding how to maneuver and adapt, which ultimately overpowered Gongora’s capabilities.

In the middle rounds, Gongora was looking for strength as she tried to be the main character from the first round onwards. Eventually she troubled herself way out of stamina. The massive brawl between the two concluded with Brown winning via UD (98-92, 98-92, and 100-90).

“All three favored by way of unanimous decision… AND STILL! The WBC Featherweight Champion of the World, the “Dark Menace” Tiara Brown!” the official ring announcer shared.

“She (Gongora) outworked me in the first round, and then my trainer slapped me and said, ‘It’s time to work,” Brown said after her win on Saturday night in Houston. “That’s when I reacted.”

