Davis And Paul Set The Stage

NEW YORK, NY — The word boring can’t ever be attached to both Gervonta Davis and Jake Paul who are slated to showcase their skills Friday, November 14th in Miami, Florida, and televised live worldwide on Netflix. A 10-round mega-fight in what is being billed as an exhibition because of their differences in weight.

Though this week at the Palladium Theatre in Times Square, in the first of a two-city press tour, the fighters and promoters were not billing this as an exhibition. It’s about supremacy. Davis, the lightweight champion and considered a top pound-for-pound best against Paul, a cruiserweight phenom, who has attempted to propel boxing to another level. Account also that Davis is reportedly earning $40 million and says his career is coming to a conclusion.

Most Valuable Promotions, owned partly by Paul provided the drama, though respect was shown with the two superstars. From the fans to the media, and to sports business executives, opinions of whatever you could call it show. It literally was a circus, pun intended, because the theatrics of Paul’s team made their presence.

Paul showcased his “2-Drip 4-You” outfit while Davis, wearing a hoodie and Atlanta Braves hat, was all smiles, excited to be in New York City.

On March 1st against Lamont Roach Jr. at the Barclays Center, Davis fell short and was dissatisfied with a draw in defense of his WBC lightweight title. Roach vied for a rematch but Davis instead opted for the money and Paul. But that was then and this is now as they prepare to meet at the Kaseya Center.

Trash talk was kept to a minimum but the aura of Davis was at his maximum. Davis showed lots of humility in spotlighting the importance of his number one priority, family at this stage of his life.

The definition of success between Davis and Paul are different. But respect will be given if it’s earned, and the Marketing Genius Award definitely goes to Paul for one, highlighting women in boxing, his market-driven savviness for revenue and growth for the sport of boxing. And, being what he knows best, himself.

Although Paul’s strategy comes from the mindset of money, he is actually a huge help to the communities due to not having fans pay a big amount of cash so they can watch the fights on the couch, under the covers, comfortable at home.

“I’m just getting started,” said Paul. “But this will bring up a lot more people. Each fight has done that so far. Only five years as a pro and it feels like that last fight I had was the end of chapter one. This is the beginning of chapter two and I’m only 28-years-old, I have a lot more to prove and once I beat this guy, more people will shut up.”

Davis, nicknamed “Tank” because of his proficiency of knocking out opponents, believes he is no longer the premier superstar of the sport as he stated, “I’m not the face of boxing. I’m just a fighter that’s boxing.”

This is a powerful statement coming from the 30-year-old in Davis who many consider a top-10 fighter.

“I’m doing what’s best for me and what’s right for me,” he added. “I’ve been doing this for a long minute now. I’ve been doing this since I was seven-years-old.”

Whatever the opinion is, valid or not, at the end of the day, both Davis and Paul and those following the bout know why they’re fighting. For the pure aspects in growing the sport globally and across the entertainment business. Keeping the fans on their toes so they can be excited to tune in. Netflix again expects to draw a record number of viewers for a fight that is expected to be contested at the 190 pound limit.

“November, you got Jake Paul and me,” said Davis. “I think it’s going to be a great event. Everytime I fight, it’s fireworks. Jake Paul’s coming in. He’s much bigger, much stronger.”

Will “Tank” knock Paul out? Will Paul give too much respect? Find out in the next episode of Fight Night on Netflix.

