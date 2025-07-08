Ticket information and game times announced for 2026 World Baseball Classic

Full Venue Strips Available to Season Ticket Holders in Houston and Miami Starting Today; Single Game Ticket Sales Begin December 1st for Games in San Juan, and January 15th for Games in Houston, Miami and Tokyo
World Baseball Classic, Inc. (WBCI) today announced the key on-sale dates for ticket sales at all 2026 World Baseball Classic venues and unveiled game times for each pool.
Starting today, full venue ticket strips are available exclusively to season ticket holders in Houston and Miami for their respective pools. Full ticket strips for each venue will become available to the general public in the coming weeks and months according to the schedule below. Single-game tickets for all rounds will be available to the general public, subject to availability, beginning on December 1st for San Juan, and on January 15, 2026 for each of the other three venues. See below for full ticketing information for each venue:
Pool A: San Juan, Puerto Rico – Hiram Bithorn Stadium
July 15th: Full ticket strips on-sale to general public
September 15th: Country-specific game strip packs on-sale to groups and general public
December 1st: Single-game tickets on-sale to general public
Website: https://boletos.prticket.com/events/worldbaseballclassic
Pool B: Houston, Texas – Daikin Park
July 8th: Full ticket strips on-sale to Astros season ticket holders
January 15th: Single-game tickets on-sale to general public
Website: www.worldbaseballclassic.com/tickets
Pool C: Tokyo, Japan – Tokyo Dome
October 1st: Japan-specific ticket strips (4 Japan Games) on-sale to Tokyo Giants season ticket holders and general public
January 15th: Single-game tickets on-sale to general public
Website: www.worldbaseballclassic.com/tickets
Pool D: Miami, Florida – loanDepot park
July 8th: Full ticket strips on-sale to Marlins Members
September 15th: First round and Country-specific strips on-sale to Marlins Members.
January 15th: Single-game tickets on-sale to general public
Website: www.worldbaseballclassic.com/tickets
*All ticket sales subject to availability
The full schedule of games, including game times, for the 2026 World Baseball Classic is available here. The World Baseball Classic is sanctioned by the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) as the sport’s official National Team World Championship.
Press Release Courtesy of Major League Baseball and the World Baseball Classic
