Kenley Jansen Was a Catcher – Kenley Jansen Era Receptor

I’m not retiring from baseball because I’m too old, but because I have the impression that the public wants it… Connie Mack, retiring as manager of the Athletics, at 88 years old.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Aciclo Ponce, from Calabozo, asks: “Why is Kenley Jansen such a good reliever, even comparable to Mariano Rivera?”

Dear friend Chicho: Because he throws strikes and four types of fastballs with very good movement. In his 16 Major League seasons, with 901 innings pitched, he has recorded 1,255 strikeouts; and he has only walked 274 batters in his 462 saves.

He was a catcher, born in Curaçao, 37 years old, and debuted on July 24, 2010, with the Dodgers. He has since pitched for the Braves, Red Sox, and Angels.

Those with the most saves: Mariano Rivera, 652; Trevor Hoffman, 601; Lee Smith, 478; Kenley Hansen, 462; Francisco Rodríguez, 437; John Franco, 424; Billy Wagner, 422; Cray Kimbrel, 417.

Regino López R. from Havana asks: “When you retire, how are we going to ask our baseball questions if there isn’t a column like yours in the entire world?”

Dear friend Reggie: I’ll gladly answer them from the Beyond.

Cutberto Díaz, from Guaymás, asks: “When Luis Aparicio started in the Major Leagues, did the Gold Glove Award exist? Another question: If a batter hits a line drive, the ball bounces off the pitcher’s plate, returns to home plate, and the catcher catches it in the air, is it an out?”

Dear friend Cheyi: Aparicio debuted in the Major Leagues in 1956, and it was in 1957 that the Gold Glove Award was awarded for the first time, always sponsored by Rawlings. Luis won nine of those awards, five consecutively, from 1958 to 1962. Since those beginnings, the award has had a highly questionable value, because it serves to advertise a brand, and because it is awarded by managers and coaches. As for the play, if the catcher receives the ball fair, he must throw to first or tag the batter for the out, as if it were a ground ball. If it’s foul, there is no play. Foul ball.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

