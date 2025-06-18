Throws His Son On the Streets for Being Gay – Tira a su Hijo a la Calle Por Ser Homosexual

Winners never rest… those who rest never win… Vince Lombardi.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Today, like every Wednesday, is Mail Day. Please, if you write to me, send your full name and the town or city where you are.

Francisco Piñate, from Valencia, Venezuela, asks and opines: “Why have you dedicated yourself to defending the shamelessness of homosexuals? And you even claim that out of every 100 big leaguers, 10 are gay. I discovered that one of my sons, 17-year-old, was gay, and I kicked him out of the house. I never want to see him again in my life. I haven’t heard from him in nine years, nor do I want to. But my home is clean of thugs.”

Mr. Piñate: I’m sure your son is a better person and a more positive citizen than you. Your way of thinking is immensely backward. Fifty-eight years ago, in 1967, homosexuality ceased to be a crime in England, in Wales it was in 1967, in Scotland in 1980, and in Northern Ireland in 1982.

Homosexuals are heroes, because they’ve had to put up with irrational humanoids like you for a long time. And they’ve been discriminated against more violently than Black people, Aboriginal people, and Chinese people. But it’s now scientifically proven that homosexuality is not a crime, nor is it an illness, nor a vice, nor a lack of shame, but a way of being born. Some are born male, others female, and others homosexual, just as sometimes people are born with very weak brains, like you. Try to catch up. It’s good for you.

Rigoberto Huong, from Culiacán, asks: “For years I’ve understood that the Major League record for strikeouts in an inning is four. But now I’m told they said it was five on the radio. What’s the truth?

Dear friend Rigo: Both numbers are true. Four is the season record, but Phil Niekro (Astros) achieved five in spring training, in 1976, against the Twins. Logically, there were two passed balls, since his knuckleball was very difficult to handle.

There have been 95 pitchers with four, since Ed Crane of the Giants, on October 4, 1888, against the Chicago Whitey Stockings.

Thanks to life, which has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

(En Español)

Tira a su Hijo a la Calle Por Ser Homosexual

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Hoy, como todos los miércoles, es Día del Correo. Por favor, si me escribes, envía tu nombre completo y la población o ciudad donde estás.

Francisco Piñate, de Valencia, Venezuela, pregunta y opina…: “¿Por qué Ud. se ha dedicado a defender la sinvergüenzura de los homosexuales?. Y hasta afirma que de cada 100 bigleaguers, 10 lo son. Yo descubrí que un hijo mío, de 17 años, era maricón y lo eché de la casa, no quiero verlo más en mi vida. Ya hace nueve años que no sé de él, ni quiero saber. Pero tengo mi hogar limpio de malandraje”.

Señor Piñate: Con seguridad que su hijo es mejor persona y ciudadano más positivo que usted. Su manera de pensar sufre un atraso inmenso. Hace 58 años, en 1967, la homosexualidad dejó de ser un delito en Inglaterra, en Gales fue en 1967, en Escocia en 1980, y en Irlanda del Norte en 1982.

Los homosexuales son héroes, porque han tenido que soportar irracionales humanoides como usted durante mucho tiempo. Y han sido discriminados con más violencia que negros, aborígenes y chinos. Pero ya, científicamente está comprobado que la homosexualidad, no es un delito, ni es enfermedad, ni vicio, no es falta de vergüenza, sino una manera de nacer. Unos nacen masculinos, otros femeninos y otros homosexuales, como también nace a veces gente con el cerebrito muy raquítico, como usted. Trate de ponerse al día. Le conviene.

Rigoberto Huong, de Culiacán, pregunta: “Hace años tengo entendido que el récord de strikeouts en un inning de Grandes Ligas es de cuatro. Pero ahora me aseguran que por la radio dijeron que eran cinco. ¿Cuál es la verdad?

Amigo Rigo: Las dos cifras son verdad. Cuatro es el récord en temporada, pero Phil Niekro (Astros) logró cinco en entrenamientos, en 1976, frente a los Twins. Lógicamente, hubo dos passed balls, ya que su knuckleball era muy difícil de manejar.

Los lanzadores con cuatro han sido 95, desde Ed Crane, de los Gigantes, el cuatro de octubre de 1888, frente a los Chicago Whitey Stockings.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de “Juan Vené en la Pelota” en la Internet, si accedes con: “El deporte vuelve a unirnos”.

