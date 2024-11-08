“Titans of the Caribbean: The Rematch” this Sunday at Citi Field – Tickets Still Available

Citi Field will host the Dominican Winter League (LIDOM) Series between rivals Los Tigres del Licey and Las Águilas Cibaeñas. The game will take place from Sunday, November 10.
Billed as “Titans of the Caribbean: The Rematch”, the series includes the two winningest teams in the history of the Dominican Winter League.
Tickets are still available and can be purchased with the following link: Titans of the Caribbean: The Rematch
