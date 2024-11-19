Barry Bonds is a Very Bad Person – Barry Bonds es Muy Mala Gente 

“When you associate a person with experience and a person with money, the person with experience gets the money and the other person gets the experience”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Like every Tuesday and Wednesday, today and tomorrow are Mail Days. If you write to me, please don’t forget to send your first and last name, and the place where you write from. Thank you.

Eduardo Montiel, from Houston, asks: “How was it discovered that Shoeless Joe Jackson sold out to gamblers? I know he was expelled from baseball, but there is some article of his in the Hall of Fame.”

Dear friend Chardo: A bat of Joe Shoeless has been displayed in Cooperstown at various times. And his case was part of the eight Chicago Black Sox, who sold themselves to gamblers in the 1919 World Series, against the Reds. The investigation was the work of Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis, the first commissioner in history, a product of that situation.

There are statues of him in various places in the Union, but not in Cooperstown. He has also been elevated to other Halls of Fame. He played until 1920, and his batting average, .356, is third in history, after Ty Cobb, .366, and Rogers Hornsby, .358.

Ángela Gómez, from Caracas, asks: “How good was Barry Bonds? Because former baseball players have said that he was the best, and the best hitter, but many journalists don’t even mention him.”

Ami Shela: Between 1986 and 2007, Barry, loaded with steroids, was a great contact hitter, .298, and a power hitter, 762 home runs. But he was not a good baseball player in general. He was poor defensively and, as a person, the worst player to have ever played in the Major Leagues. He was disgusting. Very different from his father, Bobby Bonds, who was a good big leaguer and a fine gentleman.

Now you know why most journalists, including myself, don’t even mention him.

Carlos Castro, from Baruta, reports and asks: “I heard Carlos Zambrano, call it an “injustice” that journalists vote for the Hall of Fame, because they have never played baseball, and that baseball players should be the ones voting.”

Dear friend Chalo: It only proofed that Carlos has zero acumen. Poor guy! He has never read history, which was not written by the warriors of the time. Also, with voters of the intellectual stature of Carlos Zambrano, the Hall of Fame would be a disaster.

Of course, in 2018, his only year as a candidate, he got ZERO VOTES. Hip hurray!

That’s life, full of nonsense.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

TREMENDO ESTACIONAMIENTO

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

(En Español)

Barry Bonds es Muy Mala Gente

“Cuando se asocian una persona con experiencia y una persona con dinero, la persona con experiencia se queda con el dinero y el otro con la experiencia”… Dick Secades.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Como todos los martes y miércoles, hoy y mañana son Días del Correo. Si me escribes, por favor, no olvides enviar nombre y apellido, más el sitio desde donde me escribes. Agradecido.

Eduardo Montiel, de Houston, pregunta: “¿Cómo se descubrió que Joe El Descalzo Jackson se vendió a los apostadores? Ya sé que fue expulsado del beisbol, pero, ¿hay algún artículo suyo en el Hall de la Fama?”

Amigo Chardo: Un bate de El Descalzo, ha sido exhibido en varias épocas en Cooperstown. Y su caso fue parte de los ocho Medias Negras de Chicago, vendidos a los apostadores en la Serie Mundial de 1919, frente a los Rojos. La investigación fue obra del Juez, Kenesaw Mountain Landis, primer comisionado en la historia, producto de aquella situación.

En varios sitios de la Unión hay estatuas suyas, pero no en Cooperstown. También ha sido elevado a otros Salones de la Fama. Jugó hasta 1920, y su promedio al bate, .356, es tercero en la historia, tras Ty Cobb, .366 y Rogers Hornsby, .358

Angela Gómez, de Caracas, pregunta: “¿Qué tan bueno fue Barry Bonds?, porque ex-peloteros han dicho que ha sido el mejor, y el mejor bateador, pero muchos periodistas, ni siquiera lo nombran”.

Amiga Shela: Entre 1986 y 2007, Barry, cargado de esteroides, fue gran bateador de contacto, .298, y de poder, 762 jonrones. Pero no buen pelotero en general, ya que a la defensiva era deficiente y, como persona, lo peor que ha pasado por por Grandes Ligas. Ha producido asco. Muy diferente a su papá, Bobby Bonds, quien fue un buen bigleaguer y fina persona. Ahora sabes por qué la mayoría de los periodistas, ni lo mencionamos. Carlos Castro, de Baruta, informa y pregunta: “Oí a Carlos Zambrano, calificar de injusticia que los periodistas voten para Hall de la Fama, porque ellos jamás han jugado beisbol, y que son los peloteros quienes deben votar”. Amigo Chalo: Eso te demuestra que Carlos tiene cero cacumen. ¡Pobre muchacho! Nunca ha leído la historia, la cual no fue escrita por los guerreros de la época. Además con electores de la talla intelectual de Carlos Zambrano, sería un desastre el Hall de la Fama. Claro, en 2018, su único año de candidato, logró CERO VOTOS. ¡Hip hurra! Así es la vida, cargada de insensatez.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5