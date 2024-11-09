Jokes, the Quotes and A Happy Weekend – Chistes, las Frases y Feliz Fin de Semana

“I don’t trust the bank where I keep my money, because they don’t know how to count… They have eight windows for service and only two tellers”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “A lot of people want to work in banks, because they have what we all want… lots of money and lots of holidays”… Pacomio.

“A gorgeous blonde came into that bank and said to the manager: ‘I want to open a joint account with someone who has a lot of money”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-

Sir, please, is this the front sidewalk?

No son, that’s the one in front of us.

Damn!… I was there and a guy told me it was this one.

-o-o-o-

Don Ricardo, who at 90 years old, married a beautiful and well-endowed 20-year-old girl, told her on the night of their wedding.

“I hope your mommy has talked to you about intimate life between married people.”

“No. She never told me anything.”

“Damn!… And I have forgotten everything!!”

-o-o-o-

“You must attend your friends’ funerals, because otherwise, they will not go to yours”… Yogi Berra.

“I have a headache all over my body”… Yogi Berra.

“The only thing I remember from my first grand slam in the Major Leagues, is that the bases were loaded”… Yogi Berra.

-o-o-o-

“Finally! It has been proven that it is not in the bathroom where most accidents occur… It is in the bedroom”… Pacomio.

“God gave people fire and they invented arson. He also gave them love and they invented marriage”… Pacomio.

“The way the Jews sell. That radio station in Israel advertises itself like this: This is Radio Tel Aviv, 1500 on the AM dial… But, since it’s for you, I’ll leave it at 1498”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

“Mom, I’ll never marry a man who snores.”

“That sounds great to me, daughter, but be careful while you looking for one”

-o-o-o-

“Young men: don’t worry if the girls have no brains, as long as their blouses are full”… Ah Too.

-o-o-o-

“All the artists who live in Hollywood have a Japanese gardener, a Filipino errand boy, a French cook and a Mexican divorce”… Joey Adams.

“I was just informed that there are 20 thousand divorces in Hollywood every year, so I imagine there must be something good about it”… Joey Adams.

“Artists in Hollywood make their soup with ‘Perrier water”… Joey Adams.

“In Hollywood, if you don’t get checked out every day by a psychiatrist, people start gossiping that you’re crazy”… Joey Adams.

Thanks to life that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

X @juanvene5

RESTAURANT CASTIZO Y VINOS

EN PLENA AVENIDA 27

1673 SW 27th Ave.

MIAMI FL, 33145

TEL: (305) 640-5658

USTED COME BIEN

EN SU CASA

Y AQUI

Los Chistes, Las Frases y Feliz Fin de Semana

“No confío en el Banco donde guardo mi dinero, porque no saben contar… Tienen ocho ventanas para la atención y solamente dos taquilleros”… Joey Adams.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – “Mucha gente quiere trabajar en los bancos, porque tienen lo que todos queremos… mucho dinero y muchos días de fiesta”… Pacomio.

“Una rubia despampanante llegó a aquel banco y le dijo al gerente: ‘Quiero abrir una cuenta mancomunada con alguien que tenga mucho dinero”… Dick Secades.

-o-o-o-

Señor, por favor, ¿esta es la acera del frente?

No hijo, la del frente es aquella.

¡Qué maldito!… Yo estaba allá y un tipo me dijo que era esta.

-o-o-o-

Don Ricardo, quien a los 90 años, se casó con una hermosa y bien dotada muchacha, de 20 años, le dijo en la noche de la boda.

“Espero que tu mami te haya hablado de las cosas íntimas entre casados”.

“No. Nunca me dijo nada”.

“¡A caray!… ¡¡ Y a mí se me ha olvidado todo!!”

-o-o-o-

“Debes asistir a los sepelios de tus amigos, porque en caso contrario, ellos no irán al tuyo”… Yogi Berra.

“Tengo un dolor de cabeza en todo el cuerpo”… Yogi Berra.

“Lo único que recuerdo de mi primer grand slam en Grandes Ligas, es que las bases estaban llenas”… Yogi Berra.

-o-o-o-

“¡Por fin! Se ha comprobado que no es en el baño donde ocurren la mayoría de los accidentes… Es en el dormitorio”… Pacomio.

“Dios le dio a la gente el fuego y ellos inventaron los incendios. También les dio el amor e inventaron el matrimonio”… Pacomio.

“Esa manera de vender de los judíos. Aquella radioemisora de Israel, se anuncia así: Esta es Radio Tel Aviv, 1500 en su dial AM… Pero, por ser para ti, te lo dejo en 1498”… Pacomio.

-o-o-o-

“Mamá, yo nunca me voy a casar con un hombre que ronque”.

“Me parece muy bien, hija, pero ten cuidado cuando vayas a indagar”

-o-o-o-

“Jóvenes: no se preocupen si las muchachas tienen el cerebro vacío, siempre que la blusa esté llena”… Ah Too.

-o-o-o-

“Todos los artistas que viven en Hollywood, tienen un jardinero japonés, un muchacho de mandados filipino, una cocinera francesa y un divorcio mexicano”… Joey Adams.

“Acaban de informarme que en Hollywood hay 20 mil divorcios cada año, por lo que me imagino que eso ha de tener mucho bueno”… Joey Adams.

“Las artistas, en Hollywood, hacen su sopa con agua `Perrier”… Joey Adams.

“En Hollywood, si no te examinas todos los días con un psiquiatra, la gente comienza a chismear por ahí, que estás loco”… Joey Adams.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, sin entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

X @juanvene5