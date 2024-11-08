Boras Expects to Get $1,050 Million for Soto – Mil 50 Millones Espera Cobrar Boras por Soto

“What will we call this team that will be installed in Las Vegas now, The Gamblers… The Pete Rose Imitators… The Vicious Ones?”… Who knows!

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – We’re doing bad, guys, we’re doing bad!… With a team in Las Vegas, plus three casinos next to Citi Field, the home of the Mets, we’re going bet after bet…

** In July 2025, exhibits will be inaugurated simultaneously in the Cooperstown Hall of Fame, about the history of Japanese baseball, just like in Japan, about what the sport has been like here, since 1846…

** All the youngsters signed in the Dominican Republic, will be investigated by Major League Baseball, about their age. The measure is due to the case of César Altagracia, who had turned 19 and presented documents that presented him as 14. Altagracia was stripped of the four million dollars bonus he had received, and expelled from professional baseball for life…

Boras, Once Again the Starlet for Juan Soto’s Contract

Scott Boras, with the calm and calm of always, thinks that his Dominican representative, Juan Soto, has much more value than the Japanese, Shohei Ohtani, “because he is younger.”

And he mentions that Soto turned 26 on October 25, while Shohei reached his 30th on July 5.

Boras emphasizes that he has already found someone who will pay him $1.5 billion for Juan in 15 seasons, the owner of the Mets, Steve Cohen, with whom he is close to an agreement.

And I, who have been a math slob since elementary school, ask myself, and I ask you!!…: How big is 1.050 billion dollars?

Boras has touted his new show at the General Managers Convention in San Antonio, Texas. He told executives and reporters that Juan Soto is “the Mona Lisa of baseball.” And he compared his achievements at such a young age to Willie Mays, Hank Aaron and Ted Williams. He noted: “And he has 15 more years to accomplish remarkable feats.”

He added: “We are talking about opportunities to do business for billions of dollars, just for having acquired an extraordinary player.”

Among other details, Boras insisted that Soto will not accept deferred money, that is, staggered payments after the end of the contract. “He will have to be paid his total salary annually.”

-o-o-o-

“I heard about slumps of eight zero and 12 zero, but I had one zero in the whole month of July”… Bob Apromonte.

-o-o-o-

Thanks to life that has given me so much, including a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, if you enter with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Mil 50 Millones Espera Cobrar Boras Por Soto

¿Cómo llamaremos ahora a ese equipo que se instalará en Las Vegas, Los Apostadores… Los Imitadores de Pete Rose… Los Viciosos?… ¡Vaya usted a saber!

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – ¡Vamos mal, muchachos, vamos mal!… Con un equipo en Las Vegas, más tres casinos al lado del Citi Field, la casa de los Mets, estamos muy de apuesta tras apuesta…

** En julio de 2025 inaugurarán simultáneamente, exhibiciones en el Hall dela Fama de Cooperstown, acerca de la historia del beisbol japonés, igual que en Japón, sobre lo que ha sido el deporte espectáculo aquí, desde 1846…

** Todos los jovencitos que firmen los equipos en Dominicana, serán investigados por Major League Baseball, acerca de la edad. La medida obedece al caso de César Altagracia, quien había cumplido 19 años y presentó documentos, que lo presentaban como de 14. Altagracia fue despojado del bono que había cobrado por cuatro millones de dólares y execrado del beisbol profesional de por vida…

Boras, Otra Vez la Vedete Por Contrato de Juan Soto

Scott Boras, con la parsimonia y tranquilidad de siempre, opina que su representado dominicano, Juan Soto, tiene mucho más valor que el nipón, Shohei Ohtani, “porque es más joven”.

Y cita que Soto cumplió 26 el 25 de octubre, mientras que Shohei llegó a sus 30 el cinco de julio.

Boras recalca que ya encontró, quien le pagará mil 50 millones por Juan en 15 temporadas, el propietario de los Mets, Steve Cohen, con quien va rumbo al acuerdo.

Y yo, torpe desde primaria en matemáticas, me pregunto, ¡¡les pregunto!!…: ¿de qué tamaño son mil 50 millones de dólares?

Boras ha pregonado su nuevo espectáculo en la Convención de los Gerentes Generales, en San Antonio, Texas. Dijo ante los ejecutivos y los periodistas, que Juan Soto es “la Mona Lisa del beisbol”. Y comparó sus logros a tan joven edad, con Willie Mays, Hank Aaron y Ted Williams. Hizo notar: “Y tiene 15 años más para lograr notables hazañas”.

Agregó: “Hablamos de oportunidades para hacer negocios por miles de millones de dólares, solo por haber adquirido a un jugador fuera de serie”.

Entre otros detalles, Boras insistió en que Soto no aceptará dinero diferido, es decir, pagos escalonados después de terminado el contrato. “A él habrán de pagarle anualmente sus honorarios completos”.

-o-o-o-

“Oí hablar de slumps de ocho cero y de 12 cero, pero yo tuve uno de cero en todo un mes de julio”… Bob Apromonte.

-o-o-o-

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota en la Internet, si entras con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

