TOP MLB MOST POPULAR PLAYER JERSEY LIST – Seven of the Top 20 are Latinos

Young fan with Julio Rodríguez jersey - Image Credit: Latino Sports

The top two MLB All-Star vote getters, Braves outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and Angels DH and pitcher Shohei Ohtani, also lead MLB with the most popular MLB player jerseys of the first half of the 2023 season. The list, released jointly today by Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association, tallied sales from MLBShop.com of Nike player jerseys this season.

Fourteen of the top 20 players with the most popular jerseys were selected for the 2023 All-Star Game presented by Mastercard on Tuesday, July 11. Ohtani’s teammate Mike Trout (#10) again appears on the most popular player jersey list continuing his streak of appearing in every most popular player jersey list since his rookie season.

Featuring the best record in MLB, the Atlanta Braves also lead the Clubs with four players appearing in the top 20 with Matt Olson (#8), Austin Riley (#11) and Ozzie Albies (#12) joining Acuña Jr. This is the first time an Atlanta Braves player has MLB’s most popular jersey since the list was first issued ranking jerseys from the 2010 season. The defending World Champion Astros have three players on the list including Jose Altuve (#5), Alex Bregman (#9) and Yordan Alvarez (#17). The Los Angeles Dodgers also have three players on the list with Mookie Betts (#6), Freddie Freeman (#16) and Clayton Kershaw (#20).

Seattle Mariners centerfielder and MLB All-Star Ambassador Julio Rodríguez climbed the charts into 7th place for his first time appearing in the top ten.

This year’s most popular player jerseys list represents the diversity of Major League Baseball’s most popular players. Five of the top ten and nine of the top 20 players on the most popular list are either Black/African-American or Latino. Eight players were born outside of the United States with two from the Dominican Republic and Venezuela, and one from Japan, Puerto Rico, Cuba and Curaçao.

Most Popular MLB Player Jerseys

Based on sales from MLBShop.com of Nike jerseys since Opening Day.

Ronald Acuña Jr ., Atlanta Braves Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels Fernando Tatis Jr. , San Diego Padres Aaron Judge, New York Yankees Jose Altuve , Houston Astros Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers Julio Rodríguez , Seattle Mariners Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves Alex Bregman, Houston Astros Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels Austin Riley, Atlanta Braves Ozzie Albies, Atlanta Braves Joey Votto, Cincinnati Reds Francisco Lindor , New York Mets Corey Seager, Texas Rangers Freddie Freeman, Los Angeles Dodgers Yordan Alvarez , Houston Astros Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles Manny Machado , San Diego Padres Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports