Torres and Verdugo welcome Yankees to October Baseball

BRONX, NY — What makes October Baseball so special to those watching from afar, as well as for those lucky enough to witness the action live in-person, is all of one’s regular season failures and shortcomings can immediately get forgotten based off of one clutch postseason performance.

Gleyber Torres and Alex Verdugo stood out as those special examples on Saturday night, with the duo contributing majorly to the New York Yankees’ 6-5 victory over the Kansas City Royals in Game 1 of the American League Division Series at Yankee Stadium.

After nauseating regular season campaigns from both — Torres, who experienced several mishaps while running the bases and on defense at second, and Verdugo, who slashed .233/.291//356 in 149 games — the pair of Yankees combined to go 3-6 with three RBI and three walks in Saturday’s Game 1 ALDS win.

Half of the Bronx Bombers’ runs driven in by the 27-year-old Venezuela native in Torres and 28-year-old Mexican-American in Verdugo. Both of their clutch postseason performances from Game 1 of the ALDS goes as follows:

Gleyber Torres: 1-3 with two walks, two RBI and two runs scored, including a two-run go-ahead HR in the third inning

Alex Verdugo: 2-3 with a walk, one RBI (on a key seventh inning go-ahead single) and two runs scored, matched with splendid defense in left-field

Just what October Baseball ordered…

“I know the season didn’t go the way I really wanted it to go but the ultimate goal at the end of the day was to get to the playoffs — and that’s where we are,” stated Verdugo after the Yankees’ Game 1 ALDS win. “Now it’s time to ball out and just really give it 100%.”

“It’s really not easy, but I feel comfortable,” said Torres regarding his current mindset at the plate, which has made a significant, yet seemingly under-the-radar impact in the Yankees’ pursuit to a World Series title. “I know I’ve got amazing guys behind me so I don’t have to do too much right now and just go to home plate, follow my plan.”

“If I don’t have anything to hit or something, I can get a walk and pass the baton for (Juan) Soto and (Aaron) Judge and all those guys.”

ALDS Game 2 – Royals vs. Yankees

Game 2 of the ALDS between Kansas City and New York will take place on Monday night, October 7th, at Yankee Stadium, with first pitch scheduled for 7:38 PM ET. The Royals plan to start left-hander Cole Ragans (11-9, 3.14 ERA) while the Yankees go with southpaw Carlos Rodón (16-9, 3.96 ERA).

Catch all the action on TBS, TruTV, and MAX.

