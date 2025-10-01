Trouble Brewing as Yankees fall to Red Sox in Game 1 of AL Wild Card Series

Image Credit: Bill Menzel/Latino Sports

BRONX, NY — From August 1st to the end of the regular season, the New York Yankees owned the second-highest winning percentage in all of Major League Baseball. Unfortunately for the Bronx faithful, that team did not show up Tuesday night against their hated division rivals, the Boston Red Sox, in Game 1 of the 2025 American League Wild Card Series.

During the 2025 regular season, manager Alex Cora and the Red Sox posted a 9-4 record against the Yankees. In their head-to-head matchups in the postseason, Cora also has the upper hand over Aaron Boone, with a 5-1 record dating back to 2019. This series also marks the Red Sox’s first return to postseason play since 2021.

And once again, Yankees fans were left second-guessing their manager’s decisions both before and after the game. When the Yankees posted their Game 1 lineup at 2 p.m. EST, a collective groan could be heard from fans worldwide at the absence of Ben Rice.

Over his past 15 games, Rice has been one of the hottest hitters not only in the Yankees’ lineup but in all of MLB, slashing .392 with a .436 OBP. He had solidified himself as a mainstay and a source of protection for Aaron Judge in the batting order.

Before the game, Boone was asked about his decision to sit Rice in favor of Paul Goldschmidt with lefty Garrett Crochet on the mound, “Goldy is going to play against every lefty we face. I mean, that’s a pretty easy call. Ben is obviously a huge part of our offense, has had a phenomenal year, and is hot. But part of that is he has faced the pitchers he should be facing too. He’ll be back in there tomorrow against Bello.”

Even if Rice had been in the lineup, the simple truth is Crochet outpitched Max Fried and kept the Yankees’ bats quiet. After Anthony Volpe’s second-inning home run, Crochet retired the next 17 straight Yankees before Volpe finally singled in the bottom of the eighth.

Crochet pitched deep into the game, working into the eighth inning and recording two outs before handing the ball to Aroldis Chapman for the final four outs. After the game, Cora was asked about acquiring Crochet, “When you guys acquired Crochet, you knew he was good. Did you ever in your wildest imagination think he would be this good?”

Cora answered, “In my wildest imagination, yes, I did.”

For the Yankees, it’s back to the drawing board for Game 2, with 18-game winner Carlos Rodón on the mound. In a do-or-die, win-or-go-home scenario, nothing should be left off the table as they attempt to make history as the first team to come back after losing Game 1 of the Wild Card Series since MLB implemented this new playoff structure.

After the game, Boone was asked about the task ahead, “We’re going to show up tomorrow, and I expect us to do pretty well. We’ve been playing these types of games for a while now. We’ve been playing with a lot on the line seemingly every single day. Tonight was a great baseball game that we just couldn’t get that final punch in. So we’ll be ready to go, and I expect us to come out and get one tomorrow.”

Luke Weaver’s struggles continued, as he gave up two earned runs in the seventh inning and suffered his first career postseason loss. Over his last 15 games, Weaver owns a 7.11 ERA with a 1.66 WHIP, not including Game 1. It raises the question, why not let Fried face at least one more batter with his pitch count just over 100?

If the Yankees hope to pull off a miracle, Boone will have to push all the right buttons against Brayan Bello, who posted a 2-1 record with a 1.89 ERA and 17 strikeouts in three appearances against New York in 2025.

