Why Mendoza Is Still With the Mets – Por qué Mendoza Sigue Con Los Mets

If I didn’t write every day, I wouldn’t deserve my lunch… Charles Chaplin.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – Question of the Week: World Series Month… And the Yankees have won 27, more than every other team. They’ve lost 13. Who have been the winning managers of the Series wins?

The Answer: Nine.

Miller Huggins, 1923, 1927, 1928.

Joe McCarthy, 1932, 1936, 1937, 1938, 1939, 1941, 1943.

Bucky Harris, 1947

Casey Stengel, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1956, 1958

Ralph Houk, 1961, 1962

Billy Martin, 1977

Bob Lemon, 1978

Joe Torre, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000

Joe Girardi, 2009

-o-o-o-

Carlos Is Unique

During an interview with the New York Post, Mets owner Steve Cohen was asked why he’s keeping Carlos Mendoza as manager when he couldn’t qualify for the club with the largest player salary budget of the year in 2025: $322.5 million.

“Because I saw most of our games, and I know we didn’t lose any because of him”, was his answer.

-o-o-o-

The bad thing about this war on aging is that I have no way to defend myself… Charles Chaplin.

-o-o-o-

Manager Wanted

After 65 years of playing in the American League, the Angels don’t know if they’re from the Angels or Anaheim. But, of course, everyone else in baseball knows they’re from Anaheim. Well, after Ron Washington’s departure, they need a manager, and two former star players on their roster appear to be favorite candidates: Albert Pujols and Torii Hunter.

The problem is that neither has the necessary experience to lead that team, which has a tremendous roster, to the postseason… Tomorrow is another day, we’ll see!

What Goes From Yesterday to Today

Until 1968, 16 or 20 teams from both major leagues, depending on the era, battled game after game, for six months, in search of the two World Series spots.

Now there are 12 teams in the postseason, fighting for the same goal.

-o-o-o-

If you kill one person in a street fight, you’re a criminal. But if you kill thousands in a war, you’re a hero… Charlie Chaplin.

Thanks to life, that has given me so much, even a reader like you.

ATTENTION: You can read the recent archive of Juan Vené en la Pelota in Spanish, on the Internet, by accessing it with: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5

(En Español)

Por qué Mendoza Sigue Con Los Mets

Si no escribiera todos los días, no merecería mi comida… Charles Chaplin.

Coral Gables, Florida (VIP-WIRE) – La Pregunta de la Semana: Mes de la Serie Mundial… Y los Yankees han ganado 27, más que cada uno de todos los otros equipos. Han perdido 13. ¿Quiénes han sido los mánagers ganadores de Las Series ganadas?

La Respuesta: Son nueve.

Miller Huggins, 1923, 1927, 1928.

Joe McCarthy, 1932, 1936, 1937, 1938, 1939, 1941,1943.

Bucky Harris, 1947.

Casey Stengel, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1956, 1958.

Ralph Houk, 1961, 1962.

Billy Martin, 1977.

Bob Lemon, 1978.

Joe Torre, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000.

Joe Girardi, 2009,

-o-o-o-

Carlos Es Único

Durante una entrevista para el New York Post, le preguntaron al propietario de los Mets, Steve Cohen, por qué va a mantener a Carlos Mendoza de mánager, cuando no pudo clasificar al club con el mayor presupuesto del año para sueldos de peloteros en 2025, 322 millones 500 mil dólares. La respuesta:

“Porque vi la mayoría de nuestros juegos y sé que no perdimos ninguno por su culpa”.

-o-o-o-

Lo malo de esta guerra contra la vejez, es que no tengo cómo defenderme… Charles Chaplin.

-o-o-o-

Se Busca Manager

Los Angelinos ignoran, después de 65 años de jugar en la Liga Americana, si son de los Ángeles o de Anaheim. Pero, desde luego, todo el resto del beisbol sabe que son de Anaheim. Pues bien, tras la salida de Ron Washington, necesitan un mánager, y dos que fueron estelares peloteros en el roster de ellos, aparecen como candidatos favoritos, Albert Pujols y Torii Hunter.

El problema es que ninguno de los dos tiene la experiencia necesaria para conducir ese equipo, que tiene tremendo roster, hasta la postemporada… ¡Amanecerá y veremos!

Lo Que Va de Ayer a Hoy

Hasta 1968, 16 o 20 equipos de las dos Ligas Grandes, según la época, se fajaban juego tras juego, durante seis meses, en busca de los dos sitios de la Serie Mundial.

Ahora son 12 equipos en postemporada, que se fajan tras el mismo objetivo.

-o-o-o-

Si matas a una persona en una pelea callejera, eres un criminal. Pero, si asesinas a miles en una guerra, eres un héroe… Charles Chaplin.

Gracias a la vida que me ha dado tanto, incluso un lector como tú.

ATENCIÓN: Puedes leer el archivo reciente de Juan Vené en la Pelota, en la Internet, si accedes con: El deporte vuelve a unirnos.

jbeisbol5@aol.com

@juanvene5