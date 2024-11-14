Tyson vs. Paul: Just A Spectacle

The scene is set for Friday night in Dallas, Texas with Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson on Netflix - Image Credit: AP Photo/Sam Hodde

NEW YORK, NY — I love boxing, it’s a passion and I remember walking in a gym and once giving it a try. Fighters have a mentality and focus. Today, though, I look back and still have focus and mentality but the training and rigor years ago allowed me to choose another path.

So I evolved into a sports journalist. Boxing is, of course, my focus. The sport is my passion, but at times I can understand the politics and injustice is overwhelming, boxing is no longer mainstream and hardly gets the deserved attention. The fighters today are young, strong, determined, motivated. Many now are attempting to put boxing into prominence as it once was.

Where is this headed? Of course, there is a major fight card available and streamed on Netflix Friday night that is getting a lot of attention. Though I have minimal interest in 58-year-old Hall of Famer Mike Tyson opposing 28-year-old phenom Jake Paul, a social media star who transitioned to boxing.

This is more of an extravaganza, a fight with headline material and will make a lot of money. The traditional fight fan and novice loves Tyson, the youngest to win the heavyweight title, always in controversy with a devastating knockout punch.

They also love Paul, his background as a social media influencer and challenging top MMA fighters, then converting to a cruiserweight in the ring and facing mediocre competition. Friday night, Paul converts to a heavyweight for the first time, adding more to why people are talking about a fight that goes in the record books.

It’s not an exhibition, so it counts and is real. Though the rules are not standard, gloves will be 14-ounce instead of the standard 10-ounce for a heavyweight fight. Rounds will be two minutes instead of the standard three, eight rounds contested instead of 10 or 12.

Get my point? This fight can’t be real, then again Tyson and Paul consented to do this. Of course they jumped at an opportunity because the revenue gained will probably rival some of the all-time pay–per-view numbers of Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Manny Pacquio and Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor, than a fight to see who was better the pro fighter (Mayweather) or the MMA competitor (McGregor) of two different styles.

In both cases the public brought into it, just as they will for Tyson and Paul. The difference this time, Netflix is a free fight — if you have a subscription and over 287.7 million pay for the streaming network, their first time showcasing a boxing event. Many more will subscribe because it’s Tyson, the icon, and Paul, the phenom, who knows how to create a buzz when he says “There is nobody like me, I am the best in the world.”

Truth be told, though, Paul is not the best. There are so many fighters who take exception to his comment with 11 fights (10-1,7 KO’s) and against inferior competition, though his loss came at the hands of pro fighter Tommy Fury via split decision in 2021.

Though Paul does deserve some accolades. He brings boxing to a different perspective and gives the sport some headlines. He also donates much of his million dollar purses to charity and contributes to youth boxing programs in Puerto Rico with developing gyms. Puerto Rico is his home and says he loves the people and Island. A native of Cleveland Ohio and vocal about other fighters that he wants to challenge.

However, Tyson is not the challenge for Jake Paul, a boxing career to progress and be taken seriously. Rather this is an extravaganza, a spectacle that you and many will watch. Tyson for the first time in a fight that counts since his retirement and last hurrah, June 5, 2005 in Washington D.C, a legacy of a once proud champion getting TKO’d. Then, a journeyman Kevin McBride would put Mike Tyson into retirement.

Last time in the ring it didn’t count, an exhibition with Hall of Famer Roy Jones Jr. in November of 2020, a pay-per-view event that was silly. Tyson and Jones hardly touched and the body punches were harmless. But the public bought into it because it’s to see him again with gloves in the ring and perhaps throwing that devastating right hook.

The fight with Paul was supposed to take place in July. Then Tyson fell ill with ulcer issues, the fight was postponed and moved to this Friday night at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. More than 60,000 fans are expected to break an attendance record for a fight card outside of Las Vegas where Tyson once ruled.

A fight that will be sanctioned. Concern for Tyson, his age, and if Paul lands a punch to the head, what would be the implications? Tyson says he can still take a punch, in reality though this is not a 20-year old that handled opponents with a devastating knockout punch and ability to avoid one.

Assume Tyson will clear all medical protocols, pre fight physicals and procedures administered with the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, and with a promotion and visible as this, there should be no obstacles. The only obstacle would be Tyson is unfit to fight.

And according to all reports, Tyson is fit to fight. The concern, though, can a 58-year-old sustain damage with a blow to the head? There is a distinct difference between a 20 or 25-year old taking blows to the head as opposed to a 58-year-old. Tyson has not been hit to the head in years and a severe blow at his age could be detrimental.

So, yes, this is different from a normal fight. Then again, this is a spectacle that has interest because of the names. Perplexed are you? Will Tyson throw a right and Paul goes down? Does Paul knock Tyson down and land a right to his temple? Or does it go to a decision? All a part of the spectacle and interest, though I would rather see Paul fighting legitimate opponents to answer the question about his intentions of moving forward…

No, I will watch like you because it’s boxing and I write about the sport. But I have more interest in a fight card that includes a rematch between undisputed champion Katie Taylor and Puerto Rico sensation Amanda Serrano, a seven-division champ who has put female boxing on the map. Most Valuable Promotions headed by Paul has been instrumental in the development of Serrano’s career and she is the sensation.

I have more interest in Mario Barrios defending his WBC welterweight title against Abel Ramos, two fighters that are fighting for something of significance and in their prime.

Tyson consented to this challenge and feels he has a better body than a soon to be 60-year-old. You only hope he doesn’t get hurt or sustain serious injuries to the head and the betting action on this one is huge with Paul the favorite. The states of New York, Connecticut, and Colorado are not involved with their sports books taking action because logistics of the fight are different.

Tyson versus Paul to me is a spectacle and nothing more than that. But to you and many it’s a fight of interest because of the names.

Rich Mancuso is a senior writer and contributor at LatinoSports.com – X (Twitter) @Ring786, Facebook.com/Rich Mancuso

Watch Keep It In The Ring live with Rich Mancuso every Thursday evening 8pmET. Boxing, MMA, pro wrestling analysis and recaps. Like, comment, and subscribe to Rich Mancuso @YouTube and @Streampunk Entertainment

Follow us on Social Media for updates and exclusive content

Instagram: @latinosportsoficial

Facebook: Latino Sports

Twitter: @latinosports