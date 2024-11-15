Amanda Serrano: “I’m going to do what I do best: Go fight”

Amanda Serrano stares down Katie Taylor at Thursday's news conference. Serrano-Taylor II steps into the ring tonight in Dallas - Image Credit: Esther Lin / MVP

The following article first appeared in the Puerto Rican daily, Primera Hora. It was edited and translated for our readers.

CABO ROJO, PR — While I will be attending my first baseball game tonight in Ponce, PR to see the Leones de Ponce and meet with friends to talk about the Division 1 college baseball tournament that will take place here in February 2025, my intention is to somehow find a place to see the Katie Taylor, Amanda Serrano fight.

I can assure our readers that most of the island will also be watching this fight as Amanda is not only a great female fighter that has placed Puerto Rico on the world female boxing stage, but also because after these two recent elections. The Trump presidency in the states and the Jennefer González (PNP pro-statehood and trump leaning) governor here in Puerto Rico we all need a break and a positive distraction from those two elections that disappointed many. For Puerto Ricans here on the island there is no better way than seeing the Puerto Rican flag once again on the world stage.

The Puerto Rican, Amanda Serrano is challenging Katie Taylor again tonight Friday, this time as a prelude to the fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul.

Expectations for this Friday’s fight between Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor are high and no wonder.

As a prelude to the Jake Paul and Mike Tyson fight at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, the second fight between the Irish Taylor and the Puerto Rican Serrano promises another great show, just as the first one was two years ago.

The Puerto Rican, who narrowly lost by split decision in the first fight against the Irish, assured in a press conference on Thursday that she will be in front of Taylor, following her in all four corners of the ring.

“I’m going to do what I do best: go fight,” said the Puerto Rican who has 21 knockouts in her career and who several times had Taylor, in her first fight, close to a fall.

Serrano (47-2-1, 31 KO) has remained competitive after her loss to Taylor (23-1, 6 KO) in 2022. She has won five fights in a row since then.

Taylor, for her part, won an additional fight after beating Serrano but in her next fight she lost her undefeated record although she immediately avenged it against Chantelle Cameron and won the belts that she will be exposing against Serrano this Friday.

The first fight was for the WBA, WBO and IBF belts of the lightweight division, 135 pounds. On this occasion they will fight for the belts of the same organizations plus the IBA belt of the super lightweight division, 140 pounds. It is worth remembering that in the first fight Taylor received two votes in her favor of 97-93 and 96-93. Meanwhile, Serrano received the favor of others on Thursday by 96-94.

Serrano-Taylor II will have the attention in the stands because, In addition to the expectation, it will be the prelude to the Paul-Tyson fight, which is the main event at the AT&T and which has as its theme the age of 58 years of the legendary former world champion and once again exposes the authenticity as a boxer of the Puerto Rican resident youtuber.

The Serrano-Taylor fight will be held in 10 rounds of two minutes each, just as it happened the first time, when they went the distance, and the Irishwoman achieved a victory on points. As is known, Serrano has been advocating since 2022 for women’s fights to be held in 12 rounds of three minutes each as in men’s boxing, this to promote parity in the sport. However, for the second time she has had to agree to fight Taylor in 10 rounds of two minutes.

